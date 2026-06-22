Top 3 all-new Netflix and Prime Video additions for a mid-week binge (June 22-26)

Heatwave or no heatwave (and here in the UK, it's outrageously warm), the streaming wars continue without any let-up. In fact, those people lucky or farsighted enough to already have an air conditioner or cooling fan set up in their home will probably be looking for more streaming content than usual, as they cower inside to avoid the heat outside.

Well, if that sounds like it might describe how you're planning to spend your weekdays over the next few days, then you might, in turn, be wondering what's being added to the likes of Netflix and Prime Video this week. I've scoured through each listing to pick out three highlights getting added this week, so that you know what you can binge if you need to.

Avatar: The Last Airbender Season 2

Avatar: The Last Airbender: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 25 June

One of Netflix's very biggest shows is back this week, with a run of new episodes that almost certainly cost tens of millions to make, but at least do look likely to be impressively gorgeous and grand in scale. Following Aang and his friends as their adventures around the different kingdoms continue, it looks like we'll get more action and element-bending CGI than before.

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That's good, too, because it's been a long wait for a new season, in a way that arguably has undermined the momentum of the show a little. That's a problem that's slightly plaguing Netflix at the moment, but it hopefully shouldn't change the fact that we've got a really enticing season to watch here.

Little Brother