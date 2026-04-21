Apple's best sci-fi show (in my opinion) finally has a Season 3 release date

Apple TV is the undisputed monarch when it comes to sci-fi streaming. It can't seem to stop announcing and releasing new sci-fi projects, and more importantly the average quality of those projects is bafflingly impressive, from Severance to For All Mankind and a host of others. Neither of those is my favourite from its lineup, though.

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That honour goes to Silo, which really grabbed me with a first season that had me genuinely thinking about the show all the time between episodes, which is pretty rare for me. It's like a grittier and more serious version of Fallout, and now it's coming back for a third season that I've been waiting ages for, as confirmed by a tiny new teaser trailer.

Silo — Season 3 Official Teaser | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The trailer shows us a quick look at main character Juliette, played by the ever-excellent Rebecca Ferguson, as she stares into the camera and intones a short speech about not being able to understand the underground silo system that gives the show its name, unless the characters understand why the silos were built in the first place.

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The show, after all, is set in a closed-off community that has basically had to write its own version of history after generations spent underground with no outside contact, or even any knowledge of what's going on above-ground. There's a whole cast of characters curious to know what truly happened to leave them so isolated, but only Juliette has actually left the Silo successfully to find out.

There's almost no new footage in the teaser at all, other than a quick glimpse of a flashback showing us the Silo area, with all of the many other underground shelters surrounding the one we've seen so much of, in grassier, sunnier times. This makes it clear that we're going to get more of the split timeline that we saw in some sequences last season.

This will explore why the government of the time built the shelters, and why they went to such lengths to make them self-sustaining not just from a supply point of view, but also from a cultural one, with arcane rules and secret societies keeping an eye on citizens.

Crucially, the trailer confirms one massive detail – when the show's coming back. The second season came out in late 2024, but we're going to be able to sink our teeth into Season 3 from 3 July 2026, so there's a couple of months to go before it starts releasing on a weekly basis. I can't wait, and I know I'm not the only one on that front.

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