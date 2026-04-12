This clever Skoda bike bell gets through even the best noise-cancelling tech

Quick Summary Skoda has announced a bike bell that could make the roads safer for cyclists – it can be heard through noise cancelling headphones. The DuoBell cleverly uses a frequency that ANC headphones won't cut out.

The Skoda DuoBell is a claimed first-of-its-kind bicycle bell that can be heard even through noise-cancelling headphones.

Despite being a fully analogue solution, the bell hits a sweet spot that can be heard by riders, pedestrians and drivers using ANC headphones, for a safer experience.

While road news is usually about self-driving cars and even quantum battery tech, Skoda's new bell is a smaller but no less exciting innovation. It was designed as part of a cyclist and pedestrian safety research project between the car brand and scientists at the University of Salford.

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The result is a clever cycling accessory that can be heard even over the most impressive noise-cancelling headphones.

Škoda DuoBell - The First Bike Bell Designed To Penetrate Noise-Cancelling Headphones - YouTube Watch On

The tech can overcome the powerful ANC effects of headphones. This is done by finding a "safety gap" in the frequency band which can penetrate in- and over-ears.

This spot, between 750 and 780 Hz, is where the bell is tuned. There is a second resonator, hence the bell's name, which is tuned to a higher frequency.

Using a special hammer mechanism, this delivers rapid, irregular strikes on the bell. The result is sound waves generated that ANC algorithms are unable to process quickly enough to suppress.

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Tests found that pedestrians wearing noise-cancelling headphones had up to 22 metres of extra reaction distance when this bell was used. That's the crucial safety margin that could mean the difference between a safe walk and a potential collision.

Real world testing on London streets by Deliveroo couriers found the bell to be effective, with many testers saying they wanted to keep it.

Skoda DuoBell: when will it be available?

The Skoda DuoBell has been announced as a research project result, with real world models only used for testing at this stage.

When this will hit the market and be available to buy – and at what price – has yet to be announced. Skoda says it plans to release the research results so this can be commercialised in the future.

For more information, head over to Skoda.