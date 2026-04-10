Oppo could become undisputed king of the camera phone after confirming Find X9 Ultra specs

Quick Summary Oppo has confirmed upgraded camera specs for the Find X9 Ultra, due to launch on 21 April. The comprehensive camera will offer a pair of 200-megapixel cameras, as well as a 10x optical zoom lens.

Oppo is going to fully unveil its new flagship Ultra phone on 21 April and rather than wait for launch day, it has officially confirmed the camera specs already. So, if you've been delaying your upgrade, now we can share exactly what you'll be getting.

Oppo launched the Oppo Find X9 Pro in October 2025 and when we reviewed it, we found it to be a great phone with a great camera. Now the brand is turning the dial on the camera to expand the capabilities in the Oppo Find X9 Ultra.

Officially revealing many of the specifications on X, we now have a good idea of exactly what to expect on launch day.

Article continues below

Before we get into specifics, it's worth mentioning that the Oppo Find X9 Ultra is going to be the company's first Ultra phone that gets a global release – previously this model was only available in China.

Now to the specifications and here what we have confirmed:

Main: 200-megapixels

200-megapixels 3x telephoto: 200-megapixels

200-megapixels 10x telephoto: 50-megapixels

50-megapixels Ultrawide: 50-megapixels

50-megapixels Selfie: 50-megapixels

That's a huge spread of megapixels across the camera system, with two 200-megapixel sensors swinging in to replace the 50-megapixel sensors on the Find X8 Ultra camera.

That means there's a new main camera, while the 200-megapixel telephoto might be familiar because it was in place on the Find X9 Pro already.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Your next camera is packed full of incredible upgrades 📸 #OPPOFindX9Ultra#YourNextCamera #OPPO10xOpticalTelephoto #UnlockDual200MPwithOPPO pic.twitter.com/4j55x8TUqaApril 9, 2026

The second telephoto camera takes a jump to 10x optical zoom, an increase over the 6x optical zoom the previous model offered. That's going to mean higher fidelity images at further zoom ranges, something that hasn't been seen since Samsung dropped the option from its Galaxy S23 Ultra – and that was only a 10-megapixel sensor at the time.

Oppo is keen to point out that this is an upgrade across every camera that it offers, so this doesn't look like an incremental device, rather a phone that's really gunning to be the king of the camera phones.

The whole system is developed alongside Hasselblad, while there's a True Color Camera sensor to ensure that photos look great too.

That's the end of the official details that Oppo has confirmed, but elsewhere we're expecting it to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, have a 7,000mAh battery, feature a 6.8-inch display, and run Android 16.

What we currently don't know is how much it will cost and whether it will be more than the rival Xiaomi 15 Ultra. We'll find out for sure in the next couple of weeks.