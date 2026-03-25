Honor leak shows a pair of iClones inspired by iPhones – but don't let that put you off

Quick Summary Honor could be about to launch a pair of Android phones with a design that looks remarkably similar to the iPhone 17 Pro - right down to the vibrant orange colour. The camera design on these leaked images is very familiar, but it appears that Honor is looking at huge spec for these mid-range phones too.

The design of two forthcoming Honor handsets has leaked online, with a design that's frighteningly similar to the iPhone 17 Pro. The new models, said to be the Honor 600 and Honor 600 Pro, are thought to be launching in the coming weeks.

Apple switched up its design for the iPhone 17 Pro, ditching the corner camera island and instead moving to an expanded camera "plateau" at the top of the phone.

It's lead to a couple of copycat designs, with other manufacturers aping the style of the iPhone on their own devices. But with the Honor 600 Pro, it looks like the Android phone maker is going all in on Apple design.

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The Honor 600 also appears to come in Apple's new hero Cosmic Orange colour, with the images shared by WinFuture giving us a good look at these mid-range phones.

The Honor 600 Pro appears to have a triple camera, using Apple's distinctive triangular layout of lenses, with the LED flash and laser autofocus scanner on the far side of the camera module.

(Image credit: WinFuture)

For the Honor 600, it's a little less Appley, sticking to two lenses, but still having a full-width camera bar.

The design inspired by iPhone shouldn't come as a surprise, because the Honor 600 Lite – already announced – looks just like the iPhone 16 Pro.

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It's said that these phones will offer a 6.57-inch OLED display with 120Hz and a 1.5K resolution, but with considerable power for a mid-range phone, as it's claimed they will be powered by Snapdragon 8 series hardware. It's not clear whether that will be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 from 2025, or older hardware – but it's still flagship level.

There's thought to be a 200-megapixel main sensor, but other details are scarce: all we know is that the Pro model will have an additional camera.

But where Honor is expected to deliver its coup de grace is in the battery: it's said that there could be a 9,000mAh battery in the Honor 900. That would embarrass even the Honor Magic 8 Lite with its 7,500mAh battery, which I found to easily last two full days in testing.

That huge battery is likely due to increasing use of silicon-carbon tech, with Honor seemingly wanting to take the crown for offering the biggest battery that you can stuff into a smartphone.

There's no word on when these phones might launch, but if you can get over the copycat design, they might offer a lot of performance for their (assumed) reasonable price.