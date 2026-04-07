There's a new Google Pixel phone but you can't have it

Quick Summary There's a new version of the Google Pixel 10a, but you probably can't have it. That's a limited edition version for the Japanese market.

In rather unexpected news, there's a new variant of the Google Pixel 10a which has launched. That features a new colour variation, which is likely to be a popular one.

The Isai Blue model comes to market in addition to standard colours like Lavender, Berry, Fog and Obsidian. There is just one issue for most people – it's an exclusive launch for the Japanese market.

That means anyone who doesn't find themselves located in the land of the rising sun will have to make do with the standard suite of colour options. For anyone who isn't able to get their hands on one, the Lavender is the next best option, offering a blue-purple hue.

Article continues below

The limited edition Android phone will only be available from the 20th of May, according to Android Police, so there's a little bit of a wait for those seeking to snag it. Those who do manage to get their hands on one won't just have the limited edition phone, with a unique box as well as stickers and a case.

There's even a wallpaper and theme pack offered, to ensure the limited edition notion goes at least a little more than skin deep. It's good to see – most brands would simply slap the colour on the back and call it a day.

(Image credit: Future / Chris Hall)

The remainder of the handset is identical to the standard version. There's no boost to the internal hardware here, which some might have hoped for in a limited edition model.

Still, it's a pretty capable handset, with a Tensor G4 processor, 8GB of RAM and a minimum of 128GB of storage on board. You'll also enjoy a capable camera system complete with great zoom and a slew of dedicated features for shooting in different scenarios.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Right now, there's also another alternative for those seeking a gorgeous blue hue. The base model Google Pixel 10 is currently reduced to just a hair more than the Pixel 10a on Google's site, and comes in the Indigo colour. Opting for that model will snag the newer Tensor G5 processor, and a much more advanced camera system.