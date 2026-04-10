Shark’s UV robot vacuum and mop that detects hidden spills is now available in the UK

QUICK SUMMARY The Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal is now available to buy in the UK as the brand’s first robot vacuum and mop to combine UV light detection with an RGB camera. It'a also equipped with eight PowerDetect technologies, HyperSonic mopping, and a self-maintaining ThermaCharged NeverTouch Pro Base. Priced at £999, it's available to buy via Shark's online store, as well as Amazon and Argos.

Shark’s new robot vacuum cleaner and mop with UV light detection is now available in the UK, following its launch in the US earlier this month. The Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal is the brand’s first robot vacuum and mop to combine UV light with an RGB colour camera, detecting spills and stains that are invisible to the human eye.

We’ve seen plenty of Shark’s best robot vacuums before, including the Shark Matrix Plus and the Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro 2, but the PowerDetect UV Reveal introduces a completely new type of technology for the brand. It also features eight different PowerDetect technologies, which automatically sense floor types, edges and obstacles to optimise cleaning performance as it moves around your home.

Priced at £999 in the UK and $1,299 in the US, it’s available now from Shark’s online store as well as retailers like Argos. It's also available on Amazon for £1,099.99, including two mop pads, two 58mm side brushes, one anti-odour cartridge and 355ml multi-surface floor cleaner. Buyers can also choose between black or white.

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(Image credit: Shark)

Once the PowerDetect UV Reveal spots a mess using its UV detection, its HyperSonic mopping system then scrubs and lifts the stains it's spotted. It can then verify that the area has been properly cleaned before moving on, and it's also capable of lifting itself over small obstacles and thresholds, helping it navigate more easily between rooms.

The robot comes with Shark’s bagless ThermaCharged NeverTouch Pro Base, which automatically empties the vacuum, cleans and sanitises the system, and washes the mop pads after each use to keep everything hygienic. The sealed base also helps trap dust and allergens, whilst doubling as a charging station that delivers up to three hours of runtime. If the battery runs low mid-clean, the robot will return to the base, recharge, and then pick up right where it left off.

Today's best Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal Robot Vacuum deals $1,299.99 $949.99 View