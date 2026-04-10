Shark’s UV robot vacuum and mop that detects hidden spills is now available in the UK
We've been waiting for this one
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
QUICK SUMMARY
The Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal is now available to buy in the UK as the brand’s first robot vacuum and mop to combine UV light detection with an RGB camera. It'a also equipped with eight PowerDetect technologies, HyperSonic mopping, and a self-maintaining ThermaCharged NeverTouch Pro Base.
Priced at £999, it's available to buy via Shark's online store, as well as Amazon and Argos.
Shark’s new robot vacuum cleaner and mop with UV light detection is now available in the UK, following its launch in the US earlier this month. The Shark PowerDetect UV Reveal is the brand’s first robot vacuum and mop to combine UV light with an RGB colour camera, detecting spills and stains that are invisible to the human eye.
We’ve seen plenty of Shark’s best robot vacuums before, including the Shark Matrix Plus and the Shark PowerDetect NeverTouch Pro 2, but the PowerDetect UV Reveal introduces a completely new type of technology for the brand. It also features eight different PowerDetect technologies, which automatically sense floor types, edges and obstacles to optimise cleaning performance as it moves around your home.
Priced at £999 in the UK and $1,299 in the US, it’s available now from Shark’s online store as well as retailers like Argos. It's also available on Amazon for £1,099.99, including two mop pads, two 58mm side brushes, one anti-odour cartridge and 355ml multi-surface floor cleaner. Buyers can also choose between black or white.Article continues below
Once the PowerDetect UV Reveal spots a mess using its UV detection, its HyperSonic mopping system then scrubs and lifts the stains it's spotted. It can then verify that the area has been properly cleaned before moving on, and it's also capable of lifting itself over small obstacles and thresholds, helping it navigate more easily between rooms.
The robot comes with Shark’s bagless ThermaCharged NeverTouch Pro Base, which automatically empties the vacuum, cleans and sanitises the system, and washes the mop pads after each use to keep everything hygienic. The sealed base also helps trap dust and allergens, whilst doubling as a charging station that delivers up to three hours of runtime. If the battery runs low mid-clean, the robot will return to the base, recharge, and then pick up right where it left off.
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.