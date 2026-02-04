7 ‘hidden’ security cameras for discreet monitoring that blend into the background

Having a security camera for the inside and outside of your home is invaluable for keeping an eye on your property and catching potential intruders. But let’s face it, they’re not the most attractive things in the world, are they?!

Despite their effectiveness, security cameras can be big, chunky and a bit of an eyesore. If you want something discreet or ‘hidden’, there’s a selection of security cameras that offer covert surveillance with a minimalist design that blends into the background – some even look more like everyday objects than cameras!

From EZVIZ to Blink, here are seven indoor and outdoor security cameras that offer discreet monitoring without drawing too much attention.

1. EZVIZ HP2 Peephole Door Viewer

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

What’s more hidden than a camera in your door?! The EZVIZ HP2 Peephole Door Viewer is a peephole camera that replaces your existing spyhole glass and gives you a discreet look at who’s at your door. Ideal for home owners and renters, the EZVIZ HP2 offers remote viewing via your phone, and it comes with a 4.3-inch indoor screen so you can check on visitors and deliveries without actually having to answer the door.

2. Blink Mini

(Image credit: Blink)

Compared to the other entries on this list, the Blink Mini looks more obviously like a camera. But due to its small size, it can easily be hidden around your home for simple surveillance. It comes with a stand, but you can remove it so it’s just the camera lens, making it even easier for it to ‘hide in plain sight’ while monitoring your surroundings. See our full Blink Mini review for more details.

3. Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera

(Image credit: Netatmo)

Another indoor option, the Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera is tall, slim and with a neutral colour that initially makes it look like a decoration until you look a bit closer. Aside from its inconspicuous looks, the Netatmo Smart Indoor Camera comes with facial recognition, person and pet detection, and even infrared night vision. It also has no subscription fees .

4. GooSpy Camera Clock

(Image credit: Amazon)

The GooSpy Camera Clock might be the most ‘hidden’ camera on this list. It’s essentially a digital alarm clock with a small camera built into the corner, so unless you knew what it was, you really wouldn’t be able to tell it was a security camera. It has infrared night vision, motion detection, and can record videos in near darkness, making it a good option for bedrooms and an additional baby monitor.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

5. Birdfy Feeder

(Image credit: Birdfy)

Moving outside, the Birdfy Feeder is a combination of a camera and a bird feeder. Primarily designed for birdwatching, the Birdfy Feeder alerts you to birds and other furry visitors, and recognises different species. It’ll alert you when something lands on it, and it detects movement, so it can be used as an extra outdoor security camera.

6. Bushnell Core DS No Glow Trail Camera

(Image credit: Amazon)

If a camouflaged camera is what you’re after, Bushnell has a full range of trail cameras that quite literally blend into their surroundings. The Bushnell Core DS No Glow Trail Camera has dual sensors that capture images and video throughout the day and night, and comes with a web belt so it can attach to trees. Of course, it’s mainly designed for spying on wildlife, but it can double as a security camera, too. Read our Bushnell Core DS No Glow Trail Camera review for more details.

7. Any robot vacuum cleaner

(Image credit: T3)