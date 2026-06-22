It’s official – Google’s Nest Mini and Nest Audio have been discontinued

QUICK SUMMARY Google has officially discontinued its Nest Mini and Audio smart speakers. New customers can now no longer buy the devices, but existing users are still able to use them with Google continuing software and security updates.

Following the announcement of its Google Home Speaker , Google has officially discontinued its Nest Mini and Nest Audio devices. This probably comes as no surprise to some, but if you’re an existing Nest Mini and Audio user, this is what the discontinuation means for you.

Google launched its first ever smart speaker back in 2016, and added to its portfolio with the Nest Mini in 2019, and the Nest Audio in 2020. After these launches, Google didn’t announce any new speakers or plans to expand the collection, until leaks started to appear in 2025 about its upcoming Google Home Speaker.

After months of speculation, the Google Home Speaker was officially announced last week, and it’s currently available for pre-order. Not only does the Google Home Speaker have a completely new design that the brand hasn’t used before, but it also uses Gemini for Home instead of Google Assistant.

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Following the launch news, it was announced that the Nest Mini and Nest Audio speakers would be retired and replaced by the Google Home Speaker. As quoted by a Google spokesperson in conversation with TechRadar about the future of its smart home, “As part of this evolution, we have ended production of the Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Audio.”

(Image credit: Google)

What this means is you can no longer buy Google Nest Mini or Audio devices from Google, as it shows as ‘out of stock’ on their website. Some third-party retailers do still sell them though, but if you want a Google speaker, you’re better off buying the new Google Home Speaker when it comes out.

But existing Nest Mini and Audio users don’t need to worry. Google will continue to fully support the devices with regular software and security updates, so you don’t need to replace your speaker if you don’t want to.

What’s better is Gemini for Home – which replaces Google Assistant on the Google Home Speaker – is compatible with existing Google devices, so it’s still accessible on your Nest speakers.

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