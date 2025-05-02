Aldi is back with another 2-in-1 air fryer, and the price will surprise you

QUICK SUMMARY Aldi has launched a new microwave-air fryer hybrid with a 25-litre capacity and 17 programme settings. The Aldi Ambiano Microwave with Air Fryer is priced at £119.99.

Watch out Ninja – Aldi is back with a new 2-in-1 air fryer, and it might have me running to the middle aisle. The Aldi Ambiano Microwave with Air Fryer has a huge capacity, multiple modes, programmes and power levels, and all of that is available for under £120.

Most of today’s best air fryers come with multiple cooking functions, so you can use them as an air fryer, multi-cooker, steamer, and even microwave. Not only does this cancel out the amount of appliances you need in your home, but it also helps cut costs of your electricity bills.

With this in mind, Aldi has just released a new air fryer-microwave hybrid. The Aldi Ambiano Microwave with Air Fryer has a microwave-like design which offers a huge 25-litre capacity, and offers air fry, microwave and microwave with convection combination modes for customisable and versatile cooking.

Alongside these three operation modes, the Aldi Ambiano Microwave with Air Fryer has 17 programme settings to choose from and 11 power levels. It also comes with an LED display, easy-to-use timers, and baking and air fryer trays to use with the different modes.

This is not the first air fryer that Aldi has created, as the brand released the Ambiano Air Fryer 3.5L earlier this year. The Aldi Ambiano Air Fryer has more of an air fryer design with its single basket and eight pre-set programmes, although with just 3.5-litres of space, it’s unsurprisingly quite small.

But as it’s small, the Aldi Ambiano Air Fryer also comes with a low price at just £29.99 and is available in pastel blue or green colours. The Aldi Ambiano Microwave with Air Fryer won’t break the bank either, and is priced at £119.99 which is typically what you’d look to pay for a standard air fryer or microwave.

For a multinational supermarket chain, Aldi is really challenging big name brands with their own product line. Alongside the news of this new air fryer and microwave hybrid, Aldi also launched its own robot lawn mower this week with a £250 price cut.

The middle aisle of Aldi is the place to be right now!