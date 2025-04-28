Aldi's robot lawn mower is back this week – you won't believe the price
Revived by popular demand
QUICK SUMMARY
Aldi's popular robot lawn mower is returning to the middle aisle this week. Launching in UK stores on 1st May for just £199.99 – a £250 saving on its usual £449.99 price – it’s a serious bargain.
You wouldn't exactly expect to see the words Aldi and robot lawn mower in the same sentence, but here we are – and it’s not as strange as it sounds. Last year, shoppers were pleasantly surprised to find a robot lawn mower sitting in the mystical middle aisle, and now it’s back again later this week.
The mower in question is actually the Yard Force MB400, although Aldi is branding it under its own name. Whilst we haven’t had the chance to put it through its paces at T3 just yet, early impressions suggest it’s a solid little machine. That said, Aldi has been clear that once they're gone, they're gone – and chances are you'll be limited to just one per customer.
Now, I know you’re all waiting for the price tag. The Aldi Robotic Mower will launch in UK stores on 1st May, priced at a jaw-dropping £199.99. For context, the Yard Force MB400 usually retails at £449.99, which means Aldi customers are getting a massive £250 discount. Considering that the best robot lawn mowers can easily cost over £1,000, getting one for under £200 is nothing short of a bargain.
With such a sweet deal, there are a few trade-offs. The Yard Force MB400 is a fairly basic model that's designed for smaller gardens, and users will need to lay down a boundary wire to guide it. That said, the mower has sensors to avoid obstacles, detect tilting, and even manage slopes with an incline of up to 30%. The cutting width is 16 cm with three steel blades, so it’ll get the job done nicely.
The mower runs on a 20V/2.0Ah lithium-ion battery, giving users about an hour of mowing time per charge, with a full recharge taking roughly 100 minutes. It can be controlled via Bluetooth through the CloudHawk smartphone app, making it super easy to manage from your phone.
If all this sounds good but you're a little unsure about going with an Aldi-branded model, check out another robot mower under £200 that I’d happily recommend.
