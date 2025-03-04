If you want the best cordless lawn mower under £200, this is the one I'd buy

We’ve had some lovely weather here in the UK recently, which means a lot of us are finally turning our attention to our gardens. However, if you’re thinking your garden gear could do with a bit of an upgrade, I’ve got you covered.

I already shared my pick for the best robot lawn mower under £400, but now it’s time to talk cordless mowers. These are a brilliant option if you’d rather avoid the big upfront cost of a robot mower, and you won’t have to wrestle with a long cord or deal with petrol. Win-win.

Most cordless mowers sit in the £300-£400 range, but you can absolutely get a solid one for less. If you’re looking to save a few quid, I’ve found a fantastic option for under £200 – yes, really!

Let’s talk about the Einhell GE-CM 18/33 LI…

(Image credit: Einhell)

This little gem holds the top spot for best budget option in our cordless mower guide, and for good reason. It’s perfect for small to medium-sized lawns, and at just 10.9kg, it’s super lightweight and easy to carry or tuck away in the shed.

The Einhell GE-CM 18/33 LI comes with both a battery and charger, making it one of the most affordable ready-to-go mowers you can buy. It’s well designed too, with a brushless motor for long-term reliability, a foldable handlebar for compact storage, and a three-setting height adjuster that lets you cut anywhere between 25mm and 65mm .

If you’re not fussed about fancy looks and just want a solid, no-frills mower that costs under £200 (battery and charger included), you really can’t go wrong with the Einhell GE-CM 18/33 LI.