If you want the best cordless lawn mower under £200, this is the one I'd buy
Go on...give your garden gear a refresh
We’ve had some lovely weather here in the UK recently, which means a lot of us are finally turning our attention to our gardens. However, if you’re thinking your garden gear could do with a bit of an upgrade, I’ve got you covered.
I already shared my pick for the best robot lawn mower under £400, but now it’s time to talk cordless mowers. These are a brilliant option if you’d rather avoid the big upfront cost of a robot mower, and you won’t have to wrestle with a long cord or deal with petrol. Win-win.
Most cordless mowers sit in the £300-£400 range, but you can absolutely get a solid one for less. If you’re looking to save a few quid, I’ve found a fantastic option for under £200 – yes, really!
Let’s talk about the Einhell GE-CM 18/33 LI…
This little gem holds the top spot for best budget option in our cordless mower guide, and for good reason. It’s perfect for small to medium-sized lawns, and at just 10.9kg, it’s super lightweight and easy to carry or tuck away in the shed.
The Einhell GE-CM 18/33 LI comes with both a battery and charger, making it one of the most affordable ready-to-go mowers you can buy. It’s well designed too, with a brushless motor for long-term reliability, a foldable handlebar for compact storage, and a three-setting height adjuster that lets you cut anywhere between 25mm and 65mm .
If you’re not fussed about fancy looks and just want a solid, no-frills mower that costs under £200 (battery and charger included), you really can’t go wrong with the Einhell GE-CM 18/33 LI.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
The first lossless Wi-Fi buds are here, but there's a catch
4.2Mbps streaming promises sensational sound, but only for a select few at present
By Carrie Marshall Published
-
New Breitling Navitimer offers a perpetual calendar movement for less
This watch boldly goes – and keeps going and going and going...
By Sam Cross Published
-
Cordless vs robot: which type of lawn mower should you buy?
Stuck between the two? Here's everything you need to know
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
EZVIZ takes on Segway with its first-ever robot lawn mower
EZVIZ quietly announces its RM600 robot lawn mower
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Husqvarna introduces wire-free version of its best-selling robotic mower
It's been a long time coming
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Outdoor LED lighting vs solar lights: 5 of your commonly-asked questions answered
Are you stuck between the two?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
iGarden's new all-terrain robotic lawn mower can run for 10 hours on a single charge
It doesn't get much better than that
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Gardening jobs for September: 10 tasks to prepare your garden for autumn
Embrace the start of autumn with these useful gardening tips
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Gardening expert gives 5 tips on how to look after your plants while on holiday
5 tips on ensuring your plants get watered while you’re travelling, according to gardening experts
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Mammotion YUKA 1500 3D Vision Robot Lawn Sweeping Mower review: a top-performing robot replete with autonomous grass catcher
The future of robotic lawn maintenance starts right here
By Derek Adams Published