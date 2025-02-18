If you want the best robot lawn mower under £400, this is the one I'd pick

Let me take a guess. You’re here because you’ve seen all the buzz around the best robot lawn mowers but can’t quite bring yourself to spend over a thousand pounds on one. Honestly, I completely get it – they’re a pretty pricey piece of kit. However, after testing several models over the last year or so, I can’t even begin to tell you how much it's worth having one.

That’s why I thought it’d be a great idea to share my top pick for the best robot lawn mower under £400. Not only does it have a super fast charging time and a three-blade cutting system, but it’s priced at less than half the cost of some competitors.

So, without further ado, let me introduce you to the Lawnmaster L10 robot lawn mower.

(Image credit: Lawnmaster)

If you’re after the best value for your money, the Lawnmaster L10 is a great option. Designed for lawns up to 400m², it costs significantly less than many competitors whilst still delivering solid performance for small to medium-sized gardens.

With a 40-minute runtime per charge, this mower automatically returns to its base station when needed and recharges in just 45 minutes – meaning it can complete multiple cutting cycles within a half-day.

It also features an 18cm cutting deck with adjustable cutting heights ranging from 20mm to 60mm. Its pivoting three-blade system efficiently trims the grass while operating at a quiet 62dB. It’s also IPX5-rated for full waterproofing and even includes an automatic return-to-base function when heavy rain is detected. Unlike many budget robot mowers, the L10 can handle gradients of up to 35%, making it a great choice even for uneven lawns.

That said, there are a couple of limitations to consider. The base station can’t be placed in a corner which may restrict setup options, and there are no smart connectivity features or a companion app. However, beyond that, the L10 stands out as a true budget gem.

Take a look below at the current best deals on the Lawnmaster L10: