If you want the best robot lawn mower under £400, this is the one I'd pick
It's priced at less than half the cost of some competitors
Let me take a guess. You’re here because you’ve seen all the buzz around the best robot lawn mowers but can’t quite bring yourself to spend over a thousand pounds on one. Honestly, I completely get it – they’re a pretty pricey piece of kit. However, after testing several models over the last year or so, I can’t even begin to tell you how much it's worth having one.
That’s why I thought it’d be a great idea to share my top pick for the best robot lawn mower under £400. Not only does it have a super fast charging time and a three-blade cutting system, but it’s priced at less than half the cost of some competitors.
So, without further ado, let me introduce you to the Lawnmaster L10 robot lawn mower.
If you’re after the best value for your money, the Lawnmaster L10 is a great option. Designed for lawns up to 400m², it costs significantly less than many competitors whilst still delivering solid performance for small to medium-sized gardens.
With a 40-minute runtime per charge, this mower automatically returns to its base station when needed and recharges in just 45 minutes – meaning it can complete multiple cutting cycles within a half-day.
It also features an 18cm cutting deck with adjustable cutting heights ranging from 20mm to 60mm. Its pivoting three-blade system efficiently trims the grass while operating at a quiet 62dB. It’s also IPX5-rated for full waterproofing and even includes an automatic return-to-base function when heavy rain is detected. Unlike many budget robot mowers, the L10 can handle gradients of up to 35%, making it a great choice even for uneven lawns.
That said, there are a couple of limitations to consider. The base station can’t be placed in a corner which may restrict setup options, and there are no smart connectivity features or a companion app. However, beyond that, the L10 stands out as a true budget gem.
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
Take a look below at the current best deals on the Lawnmaster L10:
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
-
-
Nothing Phone (3a) specs leak just made things a bit more confusing
Camera details for a Pro model leak, but Nothing itself chimes in with something else
By Britta O'Boyle Published
-
Rolls-Royce gives the electric Spectre a high-performance upgrade
The new Black Badge Spectre is the most powerful Rolls-Royce ever
By Alistair Charlton Published
-
Dreame's new robotic mower has all-terrain wheels, wireless technology and improved rain sensors
What more could you possibly need?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
EZVIZ takes on Segway with its first-ever robot lawn mower
EZVIZ quietly announces its RM600 robot lawn mower
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Husqvarna introduces wire-free version of its best-selling robotic mower
It's been a long time coming
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Outdoor LED lighting vs solar lights: 5 of your commonly-asked questions answered
Are you stuck between the two?
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Are robot lawn mowers actually waterproof and where should they be stored?
The answers will surprise you
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
iGarden's new all-terrain robotic lawn mower can run for 10 hours on a single charge
It doesn't get much better than that
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Segway Navimow’s new robot lawn mower is the fastest mower I’ve ever seen
Segway Navimow debuts its new X3 Series
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
The rumours are true – Eufy's first-ever robot lawnmower is on its way
It's set to be unveiled at CES 2025
By Lizzie Wilmot Published