Aldi takes on Lumie with its very own SAD wellness lamp dupe – and it’s a third of the price

QUICK SUMMARY Starting this week until 25th January, Aldi has debuted the Wellness Lamp in select stores. The Aldi Wellness Lamp offers bright light up to 12,000 lux, adjustable colour temperatures and a 60 minute timer. It’s available for just £19.99.

Watch out, Lumie! Aldi (of all people!) has just launched its very own Wellness Lamp, and it’s a third of the price than its competitors. The Aldi Wellness Lamp is a Lumie Mini dupe, and at just £19.99, it could help relieve SAD symptoms – but is it actually effective?

During the winter months, many people experience Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) due to the darker days and lack of sunlight. To combat these symptoms, many people use SAD lamps to mimic daylight which has been found to boost energy, improve your mood and help with sleep.

There aren’t a ton of brands that make SAD lamps, but Lumie is one of the bigger names that pop up for SAD and wake-up lights . But now, Aldi is throwing its hat in the ring and taking on Lumie with its own Wellness Lamp.

The Aldi Wellness Lamp looks similar to the Lumie Mini with its tall, rectangular tablet-like display. It has three buttons at the bottom of the ‘screen’ which control the brightness, temperature and timer.

L: Lumie Mini / R: Aldi Wellness Lamp (Image credit: Future)

I have to be honest, when I first heard about the Aldi Wellness Lamp, I was sceptical. One of my concerns was if it’s actually effective for treating SAD symptoms or not, as to qualify as a SAD lamp, a device has to mimic natural daylight at around 10,000 lux.

But it looks like I may have jumped to conclusions, as the Aldi Wellness Lamp offers up to 12,000 lux of illumination so it can simulate sunshine. Of course, I haven’t tried it, but this lux calculation does fit SAD lamp standards and specifications, so it looks like the Aldi Wellness Lamp could be a good, budget-friendly Lumie dupe.

Alongside its brightness levels, the colour temperature of the Aldi Wellness Lamp can be adjusted to warmer or colder tones to help with SAD or act as a normal desk or bedside lamp. It also has an internal timer that can be set for up to 60 minutes.

At £19.99, the Aldi Wellness Lamp doesn’t come with a massive amount of features, unlike bigger name brands like Lumie and Beurer. But as it’s under £20, this is somewhat to be expected, and is a cheaper way to try SAD lamp therapy.