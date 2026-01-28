Philips Hue brings back its discontinued smart lamp with a refreshed design

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue may be bringing back its Flourish table lamp after a listing has appeared on Amazon Germany. The lamp, discontinued in 2022, is reportedly getting a brightness upgrade from 806 lumens to 1,100 lumens and still uses a replaceable E27 Hue bulb for full-colour lighting. No official launch date or pricing is confirmed yet, but a release seems likely.

Philips Hue might be about to bring back the Flourish table lamp after a new listing has appeared on Amazon Germany, first spotted by Fabian over at HueBlog. The lamp has been marked as “no longer available” on Philips Hue’s own website since 2022, after seemingly being edged out by newer favourites like the Iris table lamp and the Hue Go 2.0.

This new version looks set to come with a noticeable upgrade. The brightness is reportedly jumping from 806 lumens to 1,100 lumens, which should make it far more practical as an everyday light source. The original model launched at £129.99/$153.99, so it wouldn’t be surprising if a price increase arrives as well.

There’s still no word on an official launch date or pricing, but Philips Hue has a habit of quietly releasing products on Amazon first, so there’s a good chance this one will make a proper return.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

One thing that still sets the Flourish apart from other Hue lamps is that it doesn’t have a built-in light. Instead, it uses a standard Philips Hue E27 bulb, which is included in the box and can be swapped out whenever needed. It makes the Flourish feel more like a traditional lamp, just a much smarter one.

We didn’t review the original version on the site, so we’ll be holding off judgement until this updated model officially launches. If it does, we’ll be keen to see whether it earns a spot amongst the best Philips Hue lights.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors