Philips Hue upgrades popular outdoor smart light with brighter output and more colour options

QUICK SUMMARY Philips Hue has upgraded its Turaco Outdoor Wall Light with brighter output and full colour support, upgrading it from white lighting to white and colour effects. The new model delivers up to 1,100 lumens, keeps the same rectangular design, and is now available for £99.99 on Amazon.

Philips Hue has quietly upgraded its popular Turaco Outdoor Wall Light, which first launched back in 2018. The new version comes with a higher lumen output and, perhaps more importantly, is no longer limited to white lighting. Instead, it can now produce both white and coloured light, bringing it up to standard with the rest of the brand's smart lighting lineup.

The Turaco is designed to wash light across the exterior walls of your home, similar to the Appear Outdoor Wall Light, but with a flatter, more rectangular look. We actually compared the original Turaco with the Philips Hue Impress back in 2021 if you're interested.

The new Philips Hue Turaco Outdoor Wall Light is currently available for £99.99 on Amazon, whilst the older version is still "temporarily out of stock" on the Philips Hue website. We’ll update you once the upgraded model officially appears there too.

(Image credit: Philips Hue)

The updated Turaco now uses an A60 bulb capable of both white and colour lighting. It also now delivers up to 1,100 lumens compared to the previous model’s 806 lumens, which is a pretty noticeable jump.

This update also follows a similar decision from Philips Hue with the previously discontinued Flourish Table Lamp, which has reappeared on Amazon with the same brightness upgrade. This shows that Philips Hue is giving some of its older favourites a much-needed improvement, which of course, is nothing to complain about.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors