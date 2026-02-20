Watch out, KitchenAid – Salter’s new stand mixers are powerful, colourful and a quarter of the price

QUICK SUMMARY Salter has launched its new stand mixer, available in three spring-themed colours. Priced at £79.99, the Salter British Bakes Stand Mixer has a 1300W motor, 10 speeds and comes with a variety of attachments.

Watch out, KitchenAid – Salter has just launched its new stand mixer and it’s a quarter of the price of KitchenAid’s iconic model. Available in three springtime colours, the Salter British Bakes Stand Mixer is powerful, speedy and comes with a variety of attachments.

When it comes to stand mixers, KitchenAid comes top of the list for its high quality, colourful models. We gave it five stars in our KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer review , and honestly, it’s hard to fault – except the price which is around £499 for the 4.8-litre version.

While a KitchenAid stand mixer is still undoubtedly on my kitchen wishlist, I might have been swayed by Salter’s newest stand mixer. The new Salter British Bakes Stand Mixer has a similar design to the KitchenAid Artisan mixer, but is a huge quarter of the price at just £79.99 – yes, really.

The Salter British Bakes Stand Mixer has a powerful 1300W motor which offers expert mixing, whisking and kneading. It can tackle high volumes of batter with its five litre bowl, and can whip up ingredients of different types and textures, like bread, cake and more.

(Image credit: Salter)

With 10 speed settings and pulse function to play with, the Salter British Bakes Stand Mixer is easy to use with its simple dial control on the side. It also has a lever to lift the main head of the mixer up and down to change the tools.

Speaking of which, the Salter British Bakes Stand Mixer comes with a whisk, beater and dough hook, as well as a removable splash guard. This is slightly limited compared to the amount of accessories you get from KitchenAid but it covers the bases.

Is the Salter British Bakes Stand Mixer going to be as high tech as the KitchenAid one? Probably not – which you can somewhat expect by the price – but it’s a great starter stand mixer for those who want to try one before spending almost £500 on a more high-end luxury appliance.

