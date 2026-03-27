Nespresso’s new pod coffee machine is finally available in the UK – here’s how much it costs

It first launched in the US back in January

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Nespresso Vertuo Up
(Image credit: Nespresso)
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The Nespresso Vertuo Up pod coffee machine has officially launched in the UK after first debuting in the US earlier this year.

Priced at £179.99, the Vertuo Up is currently available to pre-order in black on Amazon, with shipping starting 1st April.

The new Nespresso Vertuo Up pod coffee machine is finally available to buy in the UK. It first launched in the US back in January and arrives as the brand’s first Vertuo pod coffee machine release in years.

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Nespresso Vertuo Up

(Image credit: Nespresso)

One of the Vertuo Up's standout upgrades is the new Coffee Creations button, which brews a more concentrated coffee specifically designed to be poured over ice. It’s also Nespresso’s fastest Vertuo machine yet, heating up and ready to brew in just three seconds.

Elsewhere, the Vertuo Up features a smooth opening and closing lever, a slim footprint that won’t dominate your worktop, and enough clearance to fit travel mugs up to 7.5 inches tall.

Lizzie Wilmot
Lizzie Wilmot
Senior Staff Writer, Home

Lizzie is T3's Senior Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.

When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!

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