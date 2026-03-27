Nespresso’s new pod coffee machine is finally available in the UK – here’s how much it costs

QUICK SUMMARY The Nespresso Vertuo Up pod coffee machine has officially launched in the UK after first debuting in the US earlier this year. Priced at £179.99, the Vertuo Up is currently available to pre-order in black on Amazon, with shipping starting 1st April.

The new Nespresso Vertuo Up pod coffee machine is finally available to buy in the UK. It first launched in the US back in January and arrives as the brand’s first Vertuo pod coffee machine release in years.

It’s now been listed on Amazon, and will also be available to buy directly from the Nespresso website from the beginning of next month. Available in both black and white, and one of Nespresso’s slimmest pod machines yet, it’s already proving to be very popular.

If you’re interested, you can currently pre-order the black version of the Nespresso Vertuo Up for £179.99 on Amazon, with shipping starting from 1st April. For now, only the black model is available to pre-order, but the white version is expected to arrive very shortly.

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(Image credit: Nespresso)

One of the Vertuo Up's standout upgrades is the new Coffee Creations button, which brews a more concentrated coffee specifically designed to be poured over ice. It’s also Nespresso’s fastest Vertuo machine yet, heating up and ready to brew in just three seconds.

Elsewhere, the Vertuo Up features a smooth opening and closing lever, a slim footprint that won’t dominate your worktop, and enough clearance to fit travel mugs up to 7.5 inches tall.