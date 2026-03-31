This Gerald Charles sports watch screams tennis but it’s the crown I’m most excited about

QUICK SUMMARY Gerald Charles has launched two new Maestro watches, both inspired by tennis. The Maestro 3.0 Chronograph Clay has a red clay dial with white accents and chronograph subdials, while the Maestro GC Sport Tennis White has a white-grey shade with a left-handed crown.

Calling all tennis fans – Gerald Charles has expanded its Maestro collection with two new sports watches inspired by tennis. Featuring the Maestro 3.0 Chronograph Clay and the Maestro GC Sport Tennis White, both watches have tennis-inspired accents and colours, while the latter has a left-handed crown design.

Starting with the Gerald Charles Maestro 3.0 Chronograph Clay, this 39mm x 41mm watch has a stainless steel case with a screw down crown at three o’clock. Two pyramidical chronograph pushers flank the crown and control the three chronograph counters on the dial.

The chronographs are displayed in white which offset the deep red dial, inspired by red clay tennis courts. The dial has a fumé grained finish which gives the watch a fun, three-dimensional look, and a white minute track runs around the vintage-looking case.

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(Image credit: Gerald Charles)

Powered by the Swiss Manufacture 3.0 calibre, the Maestro 3.0 Chronograph Clay has a 50 hour power reserve and 5G shock resistance. It powers the baton-shaped hours and minutes hands, and the 60 seconds, 30 minute and 12 hour chronograph counters. The watch is finished with a velcro strap to stick to its sporty roots.

Gerald Charles has also introduced the limited edition Maestro GC Sport Tennis White which is inspired by the white dress code from tennis tournaments, like Wimbledon. The velcro strap and dial is displayed in white, with the latter having an ombre-like design as the white branches out from the centre to dark grey edges.

The dial of the Maestro GC Sport Tennis White is relatively simple with bold 12, 3, 6 and 9 Arabic numerals and bar hour markers, and a date window at six o’clock. The case is made from Darkblast Grad 5 titanium, and the watch is powered by the Swiss Manufacture 2.0 Calibre movement that gives it 50 hours of power and 100 metres of water resistance.

(Image credit: Gerald Charles)

The standout feature of the Maestro GC Sport Tennis White is its screw-down crown which is located on the left hand side of the case. Typically, crowns are located on the right, but the crown on the Maestro GC Sport Tennis White has been strategically relocated to prevent it from rubbing the wrist while playing tennis and other sports.

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