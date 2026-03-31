EE launches two new features to transform your TV viewing experience

This should take the pain out of finding new content

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EE TV Smart Search
(Image credit: EE)
Quick Summary

EE just launched two AI-powered features designed to help you find new content.

That includes a new search engine and a questionnaire approach for finding decent options.

Today, EE has launched a pair of new features, which should revolutionise the process of looking for con