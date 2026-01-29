Salter's new air fryer could be the best-looking model available right now

QUICK SUMMARY Salter has launched a new slim, stacked air fryer designed for style-conscious kitchens. The VertiCook Ultra offers the same 9-litre capacity as the earlier VertiCook View, but without the viewing window. Priced at £99.99 and available from Salter and AO, it also features nine preset cooking modes.

Salter has expanded its air fryer lineup with the launch of the new VertiCook Ultra. It features a stacked design and comes in white or grey, making it a great fit for modern kitchens where looks matter just as much as performance.

It follows on from the original VertiCook View, which launched in May last year. Both models offer the same generous 9-litre capacity, but the Ultra skips the viewing window – something plenty of people actually prefer for a more minimalist look.

With an RRP of £99.99, the VertiCook Ultra is available from Salter’s online store as well as AO.

The VertiCook Ultra comes with nine preset cooking functions, including handy options like Sync & Match and Keep Warm. Everything is controlled via a digital LED touchscreen with a control dial, and the temperature can be adjusted from 60-230°C.

Design wise, it definitely takes a few cues from Ninja’s best-looking air fryer, but at a more accessible price point. Measuring roughly 29cm x 42cm x 37cm, it’s around 40% slimmer than the VertiCook View, making it a great choice for anyone who wants a stylish air fryer without sacrificing too much counter space.

