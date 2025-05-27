Watch out Ninja – Salter has launched its very own stacked air fryer

QUICK SUMMARY Salter has launched a new air fryer with a Ninja-inspired design. The Salter VertiCook View Air Fryer has a vertical style with two 4.5-litre baskets and a slim size to sit on your kitchen counter.

Watch out Ninja – Salter has launched its newest air fryer, and it has a very recognisable design. The Salter VertiCook View Air Fryer has a vertical stacked design with two 4.5-litre baskets and a new slimmer size that can easily fit on your kitchen counter – sound (or look) familiar?!

As the best air fryers continue to grow in popularity (and in size), many brands are attempting to redesign their models to offer big capacity but in a smaller size. Case in point: Ninja came up with a revolutionary design last year where instead of having two baskets next to each other, it stacked its baskets vertically on top of one another.

The result was the Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer . Aside from the combined 9.5-litre capacity and stacked look, the Ninja DoubleStack XL Air Fryer had its control panel located on the right side, and came with additional grills to further break up the baskets to offer even more cooking space.

Now, Salter has debuted its new Salter VertiCook View Air Fryer and it has a very similar design to the Ninja DoubleStack. Like the Ninja model, the Salter VertiCook View Air Fryer has two baskets stacked vertically with a combined capacity of 9-litres. It also comes with stainless steel grills that you can add into the baskets, and it has a slimmer size so it can sit on your countertop or be stored in a cupboard.

(Image credit: Salter)

Looking at the Salter VertiCook View Air Fryer, it looks almost identical to the Ninja DoubleStack with the vertical design and interface location. But it differs in that the baskets have viewing windows so you can check in on your food’s progress without having to open the drawer and pause cooking.

The Salter VertiCook View Air Fryer comes with 12 preset programmes, including chicken, vegetables, chips, steak and fish. The touchscreen interface is easy to use, and has a control dial to quickly adjust and customise the temperature, timings and programmes.

Similar to the Ninja DoubleStack, the two baskets can be synced and matched so each basket will cook foods at the same time and temperature so it all comes out at the same time – but the Salter VertiCook View Air Fryer does have a keep warm function if things don’t completely match up.

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors