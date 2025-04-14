Ninja’s new indoor grill can cook 10 burgers at a time – but you might not get it
Ninja supersizes its Sizzle Pro indoor grill
QUICK SUMMARY
Ninja has launched the Sizzle Pro XL, a bigger version of its popular indoor grill. It has an extra large cooking area that can cook 10 burgers at the same time.
The Ninja Sizzle Pro XL is $199.99 and currently only available in the US.
Ninja has just launched a super-sized version of its Sizzle indoor grill. The new Ninja Sizzle Pro XL can cook 10 burgers at the same time with its massive 20-inch grilling space – but chances are, you might not be able to get one just yet.
Ninja has already had a successful year of launches – and we’re only four months into 2025! So far, the brand has debuted the FlexFlame, its first-ever propane gas grill and a new Artisan Pizza Oven, so it seems that 2025 is the year of the grill for Ninja.
Case in point: Ninja has just announced a new edition to its Sizzle line-up. The new Ninja Sizzle Pro XL is an indoor grill and griddle, and thanks to its new size, it can cook huge batches of food at a time. Featuring a 20-inch griddle, the Ninja Sizzle Pro XL can cook 10 burgers at once, make full stacks of pancakes and even batch cook fried rice for up to 10 people.
The Ninja Sizzle Pro XL has a similar design to the Ninja Woodfire Electric BBQ, with its control panel located at the bottom, wide cooking area and lid. But the Ninja Sizzle Pro XL is great for use inside, so if you don’t have a garden or balcony, you can still use it to grill your favourite barbecue foods.
Users can use the Ninja Sizzle Pro XL with the lid up or down depending on what you’re cooking. The lid up is recommended for chargrilled flavours while cooking with the lid closed is designed to lock in heat and moisture. It comes with interchangeable grill and griddle plates too, so you can easily swap the surface you want to cook with.
Powered by ProTemp IQ technology, the Ninja Sizzle Pro XL heats up quickly and can reach between 250°F–500°F temperatures precisely. It also offers edge-to-edge heat on the entire grill and griddle for more even and consistent cooking.
The Ninja Sizzle Pro XL is priced at $199.99 and available to buy at Ninja. It’s currently only available in the US – this seems to be a regular occurrence with Ninja – so if you’re not from the States, you’ll have to wait until it becomes available. Although if you’re in the UK, you can buy the original Ninja Sizzle for £149.99.
But speaking of not being able to buy it, the Ninja Sizzle Pro XL is already out of stock, so if you want to get your hands on one, you’ll need to sign up to be notified when it’s back in stock.
