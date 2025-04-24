This Ninja juicer is the easiest way to make wellness shots – and it won’t break the bank either

QUICK SUMMARY Ninja has launched a new juicer, powered by Cold Press technology. The Ninja Cold Press Juicer has multiple filters for different pulp levels and is a quick and quiet way to make juices and wellness shots.

Ninja has quietly launched its new Cold Press Juicer, and it might be the most affordable juicer on the market. Powered by Cold Press technology, the Ninja Cold Press Juicer has a quiet motor and clever auger design to prevent blockages while making perfectly extracted juices and wellness shots.

While you might know Ninja best for its line-up of air fryers , the brand has been expanding into other kitchen appliances – and I’m glad it’s done so. Personally, I own a set of Ninja’s pots and pans, and its Blast portable blender , and have been endlessly impressed by the quality and affordability of Ninja’s product line-up.

But what has surprised me most recently from Ninja is its new juicer. If you’ve ever tried to buy a juicer, you’ll know that they’re insanely expensive and bulky pieces of kit. But the new Ninja Cold Press Juicer has strayed away from that stereotype with its compact size, anti-clog design and surprisingly affordable price tag.

The full name of the Ninja Cold Press Juicer leaves a lot to be desired – the Ninja NeverClog Cold Press Juicer (as it’s most commonly referred to in the US). The grossness of the name aside, the Ninja Cold Press Juicer has a new auger design that has nine segments within its spiral shape, so it cleverly rotates with the motor to draw out juice from the ingredients while not blocking the mechanics.

(Image credit: Ninja)

Powered by Cold Press technology, the Ninja Cold Press Juicer works differently from a centrifugal juicer. Rather than chopping ingredients and spinning them at a head speed against a strainer, the Ninja Cold Press Juicer does this process at lower speeds for better extraction, less foam and brighter colours.

The Ninja Cold Press Juicer comes with two filters, one that’s finer for less pulpy juices, and one with wider holes for extra pulp and fibre. It also has a huge 1.1-litre pulp container that catches leftover pulp, and the tamper helps the juicer to process ingredients through the chute.

The Ninja Cold Press Juicer is available to buy for £129.99 / $129.99 at Ninja .