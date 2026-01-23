Xiaomi’s new stacked air fryer gets a bigger capacity and smarter design

QUICK SUMMARY Xiaomi has launched its new Smart Double Stack Air Fryer, introducing a clever stacked design and a generous 12-litre capacity. With dual baskets, independent or synced cooking, app control, preset modes and a surprisingly compact footprint, it’s designed for flexible, space-saving cooking. It’s already available in parts of Europe for €199.99, and whilst there’s no UK launch date yet, signs suggest it could arrive soon.

Xiaomi has just launched a brand new air fryer, and it’s shaping up to be a strong contender amongst the best air fryers. The new Xiaomi Smart Double Stack Air Fryer increases the capacity thanks to its clever stacked design, offering a generous 12 litres split across two vertically stacked baskets.

There are 14 preset cooking modes, all controlled via the colour LCD touchscreen on the front, and you can also connect it to the Xiaomi Home app. From there, you’ll find guided recipes, a drying mode and the option to schedule cooking up to 24 hours in advance.

It’s currently available on Xioami's online store in selected European countries for €199.99. There’s no confirmed UK launch date just yet, but the product listing is already live, and given that most of Xiaomi’s other air fryers are sold in the UK, it should follow suit.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

The Smart Double Stack Air Fryer has a maximum output of 2,800W, with hot air circulating evenly around both baskets. Temperatures can be set anywhere between 40 and 230°C, and you can either cook different foods at different settings or sync both baskets at the touch of a button.

Despite its larger capacity, the design is surprisingly compact at 520 x 335 x 457mm, making it 35% smaller horizontally than Xiaomi’s Dual Zone Air Fryer 10L. The baskets and accessories are also dishwasher-safe, which is always great to see.

(Image credit: Xiaomi)

Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors