Tom's Guide brings new AI product finder tool as part of big relaunch

Tom's Guide has just unveiled the biggest revamp in its 20-year history. The new-look website introduces new features and innovations, including Live Q&As, video content and an AI-powered product finder, to help you pick the right TV.

The redesigned Tom's Guide experience is built to allow consumers to make decisions on their new products faster and with more confidence. A trusted source of news and reviews both in the US and the UK, it covers everything from TV and entertainment, to sleep, fitness and AI.

Mark Spoonauer, Global Editor in Chief of Tom’s Guide, said: “By bringing together a bold new brand identity, powerful AI-driven tools, new newsletters and hands-on video series, we’re not just responding to how audiences discover technology​ but we’re helping shape it. Today’s consumers want deeper ways to engage with trusted expertise, and this next chapter of Tom’s Guide is built to deliver exactly that.”

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Just say what you want

The new product finder tool, uses existing Tom's Guide reviews and guides to help narrow down your search. Currently trained for just TV models, the tool lets you filter by brand, price and size, but also just type what you need.

So if you need a TV for an oddly-shaped room, one that's best for playing driving games or just the model that will make your neighbours jealous, you can just tell it, and it will give you the best models to consider.

Video first

A new series of video franchises includes the 'Tom's Guide to' series, which combines hands-on advice with forward-looking tech insights. There's also a 'What's Next' series focused on emerging tech and a 'How-To Life' series for practical product guidance.

These videos appear not just on the site, but also across its social media platform, including Instagram and TikTok, so make sure you give them a follow.

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Apple interview with Greg Joswiak and John Ternus

In celebration of Apple's 50th anniversary (as well as Tom's Guide's relaunch), Mark Spoonauer sat down with Apple's Greg Joswiak and John Ternus. The Apple interview, which can be found on the site now, covers the new MacBook Neo, views on smart glasses and what's next for AI.

If you've never experienced Tom's Guide, or haven't visited in a while, give it a browse today. And if you want to keep up to date with all the latest goings on, consider signing up for the Tom's Guide newsletter or joining the Tom's Guide Club.