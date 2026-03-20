Your iPhone is about to get a bundle of new features for free – here's when to expect the update

Quick Summary A new software update is due to arrive on compatible iPhones soon, bringing several new features. The iOS 26.4 software update is due to arrive shortly, with some suggesting it could be as soon as Monday 23 March.

There’s been plenty of chatter about the next iOS software update, which is due to arrive soon. That’s mainly because we initially expected this particular update to debut the smarter and more contextualised Siri.

That’s been reportedly delayed once again, although iOS 26.4 will still bring a number of new, exciting features for iPhone users. And it could land even sooner than you might think.

What features will iOS 26.4 bring and when will it release?

According to 9to5Mac, iOS 26.4 may arrive as soon as Monday 23 March – ie. in just a few days.

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The site reached this conclusion because the RC (release candidate) has now appeared for beta testers, often signalling the final stages of testing.

The report assumes that if no further bug fixes are required, the final build will be publicly released on Monday. However, if bugs are found, it could be a little later next week.

In terms of features to expect, there are several that have appeared in the beta that should make it to the consumer release.

Apple Music will see the biggest changes with a total of five new features, including an AI Playlist Playground tool, along with concert information and a fresh design for albums and playlists.

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There’s also set to be a new video experience in Apple Podcasts, while the Health app will see new sleep and vitals data.

Elsewhere, Reminders will have a new "Urgent" smart list, and the wallpaper gallery is getting a revamp too.

For CarPlay fans, there is said to be support coming for video playback (at last) and AI chatbot apps, while Freeform will be updated with Apple Creator Studio-exclusive features.

In all, it’s a decent update with plenty to look forward to across a range of apps, even if we're still likely to be missing the new Siri.

Apple hasn’t confirmed the date of the software release, but if the 9to5Mac report is right, at least there’s not too much longer to wait.