Tim Cook steps down as Apple CEO from September – Ternus to take his place

Quick Summary Apple announces that John Ternus will take over as CEO of Apple from 1 September. Current CEO Tim Cook will move into the role of executive chairman.

Apple has a new CEO. From 1 September, senior vice president of Hardware Engineering, John Ternus, will take the reins of Apple as the new CEO. Tim Cook, who has been CEO since 2011, will move into the role of executive chairman.

It's the announcement that has been expected for some time. Tim Cook, now 65 will step down from his role as CEO. John Ternus was also the much-anticipated replacement. Having been with Apple since 2001 and been instrumental in the introduction of some huge products, including iPad, AirPods and the new MacBook Neo, he was a natural successor.

The transition is part of a long-term succession planning by Apple and will see Cook assist with certain aspects of the company as part of his new position. This is expected to include engaging with policymakers around the world.

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(Image credit: Apple)

Under Tim Cook's leadership, Apple has grown from a $350 billion company to a $4 trillion one, and quadrupled its revenue. While the growth of Apple Services has been a big part of his legacy, it also includes a number of landmark products.

Apple Watch, AirPods, Apple TV and Apple Music were all created under Cook's lead, while products such as the iPad, iPhone and Mac have gone from strength to strength.

John Ternus has already had his share of successes, too. Having been the company's senior vice president of Hardware Engineering since 2021, his team has been responsible for multiple generations of iPad, AirPods, iPhone, Mac and Apple Watch. The latest iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, as well as the iPhone Air and iPhone 17 are all from his department, as is the new MacBook Neo.

In the coming months, Apple is expected to release a new folding iPhone as well as its answer to the growing smart glasses sector. It's a hugely exciting time for Apple and while he has big shoes to fill, Ternus is the one to do it.

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Apple's next CEO, John Ternus (Image credit: Apple)