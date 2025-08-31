I test watches for a living – here's 5 dive watches I'd pick over the Rolex Submariner

It's no secret that the Rolex Submariner is the daddy of dive watches. The model enjoys a rich history, having been used by professional saturation divers and even fictitious British secret agents.

But in the modern age, the model's place has been tainted by unsavoury sales tactics and scalpers on the used market. What once was the ultimate beacon of sporty luxury now feels like a symbol of elitism, and has left many watch lovers disillusioned.

Fear not, though – while the iconic Sub may be the poster child, it's certainly not the only way to splash your cash. I've rounded up five of the best dive watches I'd pick over the Rolex – perfect whether you're sick of the wait list, or just fancy something more leftfield.

1. Detrash Midnight Sky

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

If you're on a really tight budget, the Detrash Midnight Sky is a killer option. You'll find a solid 200m of water resistance on offer, alongside a neat and tidy design which is classic without being especially derivative.

Beyond all of that, you're also getting a watch with some cool, eco-conscious credentials. The strap is made from recycled ocean-bound plastic, and the case uses 80% recycled steel.

2. Nomadic Marai 401

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Nomadic Marai 401: £1,050 at nomadicwatches.com Snag a killer dive watch from this British brand for a fraction of the Rolex price tag.

The Nomadic Marai 401 is one of the first dive watches I ever compared to the Rolex Submariner. The piece retails for a hair over £1,000, but punches way above its weight in terms of quality.

The model even features a slew of nods to the brand's Belfast heritage, like the yellow hue of the seconds hand which matches the iconic Samson and Goliath cranes.

3. Seiko Prospex 1965 Heritage Diver

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

The Seiko Prospex 1965 Revival Diver’s 3-day 300m is still one of the most impressive dive watches I've ever tested. The wearing experience is fantastic, and the spec sheet speaks for itself in terms of quality.

If you're looking for the best bang for your buck, it's hard to find a better deal than a Seiko in the modern market – and this is a top pick.

4. Bell & Ross BR-03 Diver

(Image credit: CW Sellors)

I loved the Bell & Ross BR-03 when I tested it, and the Diver version looks even better with some added heft to the design. It's certainly not the kind of style you'd find anywhere else, and that's a lot of the appeal here.

You're getting a killer watch that is unapologetically bold, and packs in great specs across the board.

5. Tudor Pelagos Ultra

(Image credit: Sam Cross)

Tudor Pelagos Ultra: £5,070 at Goldsmiths Friendly fire from within the Rolex stable! The Pelagos Ultra is the perfect modern dive watch expression.

At Watches & Wonders 2025, the Tudor Pelagos Ultra was one of the biggest surprises for me. The dimensions alone should have made it pretty much unwearable on my wrist, with a 43mm case diameter and a 14.5mm height.

It defies all logic, though, with a wearing experience that feels remarkably poised and considered. Throw in a lightweight titanium build and a whopping 1,000m water resistance rating and it's not hard to see why this is considered one of the best tool watches on the market right now.