HBO Max UK has finally launched, but I'm still totally confused

HBO Max has finally launched in the UK. But what should have been a momentous moment just feels, well, like a bit of a mess – and I'm still confused by it all.

That's down to history, in part, as Sky Atlantic was the home for HBO's series up to that point – an agreement which continues, albeit not for future new HBO shows.

For such access, however, you can expand your Sky account to include HBO Max. This isn't automatic, though, with Sky offering a bundle to try and add appeal. You can read about it all in this feature – including price implications.

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My Sky Glass is certainly keen for me to subscribe, but I don't really want to spend the extra to watch The Pitt, which is the first key true exclusive. Others, such as Euphoria, are listed as exclusives, but many of these series I've already seen over the years.

The Pitt | Official Trailer | Max - YouTube Watch On

My HBO Max access actually comes from a rather roundabout route of access. My BT/EE TV has a package which includes 'NOW Entertainment & HBO Max'. Previously, this was just 'Entertainment'.

Once I log in to the NOW app within the BT/EE interface, it impersonally brings me in as 'Account User', where a side menu offers up TV Shows, Movies, Sports, and, you guessed it, HBO Max.

At no point do I go to the HBO Max app proper, making this means of access rather convoluted. Gaining access to the content you want to watch ought to be easy, but this layered access just feels confusing.

euphoria | promise season 1 | official teaser | HBO - YouTube Watch On

Such access exists elsewhere, though, as you can add MGM+ and Paramount+ to your Amazon Prime account, for example, making that the sole port of entry to those services. I get that having everything in one place makes sense, but it also adds restrictions.

For years people have wanted HBO Max in the UK. After all, the premier TV network and streamer in the USA has long had many of the best shows. But now that it's here, it just feels like yet another restriction – and another thing to pay for.

Fortunately, I'd argue there's no significant reason to rush. Sure, The Pitt will have mass appeal for some, but it's not my cup of tea. Otherwise, it looks as though there's a vast expanse of nothing from now through until the new Harry Potter remake hits in late December.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone | Official Teaser | HBO Max - YouTube Watch On

HBO is betting big on that show though. And I mean big in capital letters. Each episode is rumoured to have cost 100 million dollars, which is equal to many Hollywood movies. So the payoff must be expected to be a sizeable audience of international subscribers.

READ: 3 best movies to watch first on HBO Max UK

Having such a gulf between that launch, however, just further adds to my perplexity. While HBO Max is here in the UK, finally, its access, library and timing all feels skewy to me. Here's hoping it'll improve – and be simplified to add to its appeal.