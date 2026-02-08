Apple TV’s new fantasy series could be what Rings of Power wishes it was

Brandon Sanderson signs on

If sometimes feels like the age of streaming has a constant throughline to it – every major streaming platform keeping an eye out for mega-franchises that it can sign on to adapt, in the hopes of drawing in fans and newcomers alike. From Game of Thrones to Fallout, if you can nab a major brand, there's every chance you could create a massive hit with some pre-existing goodwill.

I'd argue that, Thrones aside, it's a little easier to find success on that front with sci-fi adaptations than with fantasy ones. Sure, they're all broadly speculative fiction, but it feels like there have been fewer huge, breakout fantasy shows – perhaps the likes of Outlander count, but only somewhat.

The Rings of Power, arguably something that stole the limelight from The Wheel of Time, is more likely to limp on to its conclusion in a few years, but it's only had two seasons so far, and both have been extremely underwhelming – although Amazon's adamant it's happy with the viewership of the show.

Crucially, Sanderson says that Apple is fine for him to be a truly controlling element of the fictional universe – he has final approval for seemingly everything, and will be part of the writing and production process rather than just credited as a creator or source. So, first up, he'll be writing the script for Mistborn, rather than handing it over to someone else.

If everyone involved can thread the needle, though, this could be an opportunity for Apple TV to do what Prime Video never managed – to make a truly great fantasy streaming franchise that also gets the viewership needed to run and run.

