Disney+ rewards UK and European subscribers with a massive content update – all available now

Quick Summary Disney+ has introduced ESPN programming to the app in the UK, plus Europe and Asia-Pacific regions. This includes a healthy collection of documentaries and studio shows, along with new live broadcasts under a new banner.

With a new competitor on the block in the form of HBO Max, subscribers of other streaming services might find they're getting added bonuses and boosts too. That includes Disney+.

It has announced that all subscribers in the UK, Europe and Asia-Pacific regions can now access a new dedicated section, with ESPN launching on the streaming service outside of the US.

Disney+ has already been dabbling with sports coverage in recent times, with exclusive live matches from the UEFA Women's Champions League and LiLiga games shown in the UK.

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Other regions also get live football (soccer) and additional sports.

However, the addition of ESPN to the service adds a whole lot more, plus a range of documentaries, studio shows and sports-themed movies.

"We’re excited to build on the success we’ve already had with sports fans, as we bring more of ESPN to Disney+ subscribers in Europe and APAC,” said the president of Disney+, Alisa Bowen.

All manner of sports will be added to the platform soon, depending on the region, but you can now catch up with the likes of the NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Championships (which recently streamed on Disney+).

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Are live sports available on other streaming services?

Live sports coverage seems to be the new battleground for streaming services, with Amazon's Prime Video airing some Champions League matches in the UK, Netflix showing boxing and WWE's live programming, and HBO Max UK also being the new streaming home of TNT Sports.

Depending on the rights, the Disney-owned ESPN service could have a major advantage over rivals, however, considering its dominant position in the States.

Hopefully we'll see some more, bigger tournaments and events streaming soon.