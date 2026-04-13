3 best new Netflix and Prime Video additions for a mid-week binge (Apr. 13-17)

If there's one thing you can rely on in the world of entertainment, at this point, it's that all the biggest and best streaming services will reliably upload a whole heap of new content each and every week. From brand-new shows to fan-favourite movies, all these platforms know they have to keep the additions coming or risk people cancelling expensive subscriptions.

That's absolutely as true for Netflix and Prime Video as it is for any other service, and it means that this week, like many before it, is a big one for both streamers. There are some big series coming to Netflix, as well as a massive sporting event for Prime Video, so if you want to check out what your evenings could be in for this week, keep reading!

Beef Season 2

BEEF: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 16 April

Beef was a breakout smash hit for Netflix the first time around, telling a crazy story of escalating anger between Stephen Yeun and Ali Wong, but it also had a pretty darn definite ending. That means this new season of the show picks up an entirely new story, this time starring the ever-excellent Oscar Isaac opposite Carey Mulligan.

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Rather than two strangers who fall into a feud, this time they're a married couple who have a properly explosive fight one evening, halted only when they realise that two young employees have witnessed them. That's the inciting incident this time, and it looks like the question of exactly who is "beefing" with whom will be more complicated and multifaceted this time around. Strap in for a tense and painfully personal ride.

Roommates

ROOMMATES | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 17 April

For those looking to sink into the loving embrace of a heartwarming comedy series, Netflix has something a little easier than Beef for us this week, too. Roommates looks like a quintessential coming-of-age story about a relatively shy young woman going to college and hoping to reinvent herself – but finding that her relationship with her new roommate is far from simple.

Expect big laughs based on classic college tropes, but also an exploration of how friendships don't always conform to your expectations. Of course, those of us who lived through university hopefully also know that things aren't always as deep as they seem at that moment, and the show seems to know that – it looks like a really charming setup, so we'll see how it does on release.

UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final: Liverpool vs PSG

Highlights: PSG 2-0 Liverpool | First-Leg Defeat in Paris | Champions League - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Amazon Prime Video from 7PM on 14 April (in the UK)

This is a big fat game of football, and no mistake – Liverpool face an uphill struggle to avoid going out of the Champions League to French reigning champions PSG for the second year in a row. The Reds lost the first leg by two goals in Paris, and while they have the ultimate pedigree for comebacks in this competition, their squad isn't in the best shape.

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Prime Video gets to pick the game it wants each Tuesday from the Champions League, so this is its only game from the round, but it's a wise choice given how games at Anfield can go. Put money on Liverpool losing, but don't be surprised if there are a couple of interesting twists along the way.