PlayStation vs Xbox, PlayStation vs Nintendo and more – T3 Tech Cup, 25 June

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see four polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

Playstation 5 vs Xbox Series X

This is a really massive tie. Both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X find themselves in an unwanted position at the bottom end of Group A, with just a single point each.

The layout of the group means that a win for either could still be enough to make it through, though, so it's all to play for.

Our verdict: PlayStation 5 seems the more likely pick.

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PlayStation 5 Pro vs Nintendo Switch 2

The top end of Group A sees the PlayStation 5 Pro up against the Nintendo Switch 2. The PS5 Pro sits comfortably atop the group, and is already through in first place thanks to other results in the group.

By contrast, the Switch 2 sits in a precarious position. As the only entrant with two draws on its scorecard, three points are a must if it wants to avoid a slip up.

Our verdict: I hope the Switch 2 performs, but I can see the PS5 Pro taking all three points here.

Nuki Smart Lock Pro vs Eufy S220 SoloCam

Another top of the group clash here. The Eufy S220 SoloCam has had a couple of convincing wins so far, and has already guaranteed a spot in the knockout round thanks to that.

The Nuki Smart Lock Pro is a little more precarious, though a decent points difference should give it confidence.

Our verdict: It's hard to look beyond Eufy given its performance so far.

Amazon Echo Show 11 vs Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus

Another contest which I'd have expected to be a top-of-the-table clash ahead of things kicking off, neither Amazon or Ring will be happy with where they find themselves here.

Realistically, both are fighting in hope of a third place route through (technically the Ring can snag second place, but it seems unlikely) which is far from ideal.

Our verdict: Neither seems convincing at the moment. A bore draw.

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

With the first round of fixtures almost at an end, there's a lot of action happening across the board. The groups (as of 18 June) are as follows:

The Groups

(Image credit: Future)