PlayStation vs Samsung, Dyson vs Oura and more – T3 Tech Cup, 1 July

If you thought the World Cup was the biggest spectacle of the summer, you're sadly mistaken! The T3 Tech Cup is also underway, pitting 48 of the best tech products against one another to determine the ultimate winner.

Every day, we'll be battling it out between all sorts of product categories. Each of our head-to-heads will marry up with the live action on the pitch, so you can follow along with both at once.

To determine the winner, the result of each game will be decided by you, the readers. Below you'll see three polls to vote for your choice on today's games. You have until midnight (BST) to choose. The results will then be added to our table for the group stages and then form the progression into the knockout stages.

Once the group stages are complete, we will move to a round of 32 and then the final 16 before the quarter and semi-finals in July. The overall winner will be chosen in a final showdown on 19 July 2026.

PlayStation 5 Pro vs Samsung S95H

The PS5 Pro is yet another product which had a fairly breezy start to life in the Tech Cup. The model topped Group A with three wins and a pretty dominant performance.

By contrast, the Samsung S95H struggled against stiff competition in Group D, only managing to break through as part of the third place playoff. That doesn't make it a lesser competitor, though, and should put up a good fight here.

Our verdict: I think the PS5 Pro will take the win here, but I expect it to be close.

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Porsche Taycan vs Roborock Saros 20

The Porsche Taycan took a commanding lead in Group L, brushing aside a lot of heavy competition in a group which ended up with a lot of upsets.

Don't rule out the Roborock, though. Its Group H was the most competitive of the whole contest, so a third place finish there is no joke.

Our verdict: I suspect the Porsche has enough to see this one off.

Dyson Hot + Cool HF1 vs Oura Ring 4

The Dyson topped its group in the opening stages, though it's fair to say you probably wouldn't have expected any less.

Its opposite number for today is the Oura Ring 4, which battled valiantly to a third place finish in one of the tougher groups.

Our verdict: I think it'll be close, but I'm siding with the Oura Ring.

How the T3 Tech Cup works

The T3 Tech Cup is based on the same format as the football World Cup taking place this summer. Here, instead of 48 nations from around the world, we've selected 48 of the top tech products from across the various industries T3 covers.

The format will follow the football exactly, meaning every time there's a game on TV, there's also a poll to vote on! We'll be keeping points tallies for the group stage to pick out the winners, runners-up and highest third-place finishers, which then feeds into the knockout rounds.

With the first round of fixtures almost at an end, there's a lot of action happening across the board. The groups (as of 29 June) are as follows:

The Groups

Final group standings (Image credit: Future)