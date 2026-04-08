New Polaroid printer proves it's hip to be square

Quick Summary Polaroid has launched a new printer, complete with its iconic square format. The Hi-Print 3x3 is a perfect alternative – or complement – to the brand's film.

If you've used a Polaroid camera in the modern day, you'll know the experience isn't always seamless. The company was reborn from the ground up, and is still experimenting all the time to make improvements to its film chemistry.

Still, if you want perfect photos in the iconic square format, there's another solution. The brand has just unveiled a new printer – the Polaroid Hi-Print 3x3 – which offers the ability to print 3x3 images with ease.

It's the first time the brand has offered a printer in the iconic square format – other versions include the 2x3 and 4x6, which are both rectangular. As such, you'll need specific cartridges of paper to use with this printer.

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The 3x3 paper is pricier than older cartridges, too. A single pack on the brand's website will set you back £22.99 / €24.99 / US$24.99 / AU$45 for 30 sheets, dropping to around £20 / €22 / US$22 / AU$40 per pack if you buy in bulk.

That's a hair more costly than the 2x3 paper, but still significantly more on a shot-by-shot basis than the 4x6. It's worth noting if you're cost conscious, though neither of the other formats offer the Polaroid square look.

(Image credit: Polaroid)

The printer itself includes paper for ten shots to get you started, and will retail for £99.99 / €109.99 / US$119.99 / AU$196. Personally, I think it's a brilliant addition to the range.

While it is more costly than the other printers, it's still drastically cheaper than Polaroid film, which often works out in the region of £/€/US$2 per shot. And while that's a cost worth bearing for some of us, I can certainly imagine it isn't for others – particularly younger users, or those moving to physical print for the first time.

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For that demographic who still want the iconic square appearance, I think this is a great option. You can even store the prints in the printer itself, which doubles as a photo frame, making this a real all-in-one solution.