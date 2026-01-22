"As screens get thinner, their speakers have to follow": Sennheiser explains why its new headphones can fix your TV viewing
Sennheiser's new headphones are ear candy for your TV
Sennheiser might have just fixed your poor TV audio quality.
And it's done so in a bizarre way – with a pair of headphones.
If you've ever found yourself dismayed at the quality of your TV audio, Sennheiser may just have the solution. And no, it doesn't come in the form of a soundbar, or a convoluted set of speakers.
Instead, the brand has launched the RS 275 TV Headphones bundle, which is designed to dramatically improve the audio quality coming from your TV. There's just one difference here – as this uses a pair of headphones, it's really designed for just one person at a time.
It's a similar concept to the Sony HT-AX7 which was launched a few years ago. That was billed as a personal speaker system, which offered impeccable audio performance but would only work effectively for a lone listener.
The bundle also includes the BTA1 TV Transmitter, which makes use of Auracast technology to share audio with any compatible devices. In theory, that means you could share audio with speakers, for a much more social listening experience.
However, I can see a few occasions where the isolation of the headphones could be of use. For example, if you're listening to the TV and need to keep the external volume low – perhaps others are sleeping nearby – this is a great solution.
It's also a smart way of improving the audio quality from your TV. Speaking about the launch, the brand's Senior Product Manager, Irene Strueber, said, "As screens continue to get thinner, their speakers have to follow, making it harder than ever to enjoy full-range sound without disturbing others.”
The bundle, which includes the headphones, the transmitter and a headphone stand, along with a handful of cables, will retail for £219.99 (approx. €253 / US$295 / AU$434) which is really good value, all things considered.
The Transmitter will also be available separately, for £114.99 (approx. €132 / US$154 / AU$227), and there will even be a retail version which loses the headphone stand.
