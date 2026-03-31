Sennheiser made my favourite headphones for years – I'm mourning its apparent demise

This isn't good for the audio world, no matter what you think

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Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless review: headphones next to their travel case on a garden table
(Image credit: Future)

It's never a great thing when a storied tech brand disappears, but I have to admit that Sonova's recent announcement about its plans for Sennheiser, which it bought a few years ago, is one of the more confusing bits of corporate planning I've encountered in my time writing about tech.

That's not purely because the strategy at play is baffling (although it is), but also because the announcement itself was buried in so much corporate waffle and forced optimism that you could almost forgive yourself for being unsure what's actually happening to Sennheiser. Sonova says the brand is being "discontinued", though, and there's no real way around that.

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Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

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