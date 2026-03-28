Sonos' new five-star speaker shows how it can navigate its way out of that app debacle

The Play is a smash hit, in my view

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Sonos Play review image
(Image credit: Future | Max Freeman-Mills)

I've had the Sonos Play in my hands for nearly a fortnight at this point, which has been more than enough time to test it in-depth, and it's become more and more clear as I've used it that this piece of hardware might represent the future for Sonos. While that's obvious in some ways, given it's the company's latest launch, I think it does represent a big change from how Sonos was orienting itself a few years ago.

I'm one of many tech journalists who spent a couple of years writing about rumours and leaks concerning Sonos' now presumed abandoned effort to make a streaming box, and that was one of a few initiatives that seemed like quite a bold play for a company based in the world of speakers.

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Sure, I'd love the brand's decision-makers to heed my calls for an included charging plug in the box (given this is a £300 speaker at launch), but other than that, I really don't have any quibbles with the speaker from a user perspective.

Now, though, the test continues – one great bit of hardware doesn't necessarily wipe away all the missteps that came before it. Sonos needs to demonstrate that it can continue to make decisions that foreground what its users actually want, and build itself back up to the industry-leading position it could arguably occupy.

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Max Freeman-Mills
Max Freeman-Mills
Staff Writer, Tech

Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.

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