Oura-rival Samsung Galaxy Ring could get a subtle upgrade that fixes one of its biggest annoyances

Samsung’s Oura Ring 4 rival wearable hasn’t had the same rapid-fire update cycle as the company’s phones or smartwatches, and there’s still no sign of a second-generation model arriving any time soon.

But a newly discovered software change suggests Samsung hasn’t taken its eye off the product.

The update, spotted in the Galaxy Ring Manager app, focuses on disconnected notifications, one of the smart ring’s most frustrating limitations.

Right now, users receive fairly basic alerts when the ring loses its Bluetooth connection or drops to a low battery level.

The upcoming changes will make those alerts far more informative, showing how long the ring has been disconnected and what its battery level was at the time.

If your ring stops syncing, you currently have no idea whether it ran out of battery, lost connection briefly, or was left behind somewhere.

Adding time and battery context turns a vague warning into something you can actually act on.

The long game in miniature

From the start, the Galaxy Ring has been positioned as a quiet, always-on health companion rather than a flashy gadget.

It tracks sleep, activity, heart rate, blood oxygen and skin temperature, feeding everything into Samsung Health to build long-term wellness insights rather than moment-to-moment metrics.

Depending on size, the Galaxy Ring can last close to a week on a single charge, making it far easier to live with than most smartwatches, even from Samsung.

Samsung has pushed several software improvements since launch, refining sleep insights, recovery scoring and integration with Galaxy phones.

There’s been no official talk of a Galaxy Ring 2, and no major hints at upcoming hardware, apart from rumours suggesting that the new ring might introduce a new type of battery technology.

Instead, Samsung appears to be treating the current model as a long-term platform, one that can evolve through software rather than constant hardware refreshes.

