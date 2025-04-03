Samsung Galaxy Ring 2 might beat smartwatches to the punch with breakthrough battery tech

​Recent reports suggest that Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Ring 2 may incorporate solid-state battery technology, often referred to as "dream batteries."

It's exciting news, as newer smart rings (and smartwatches) are increasingly more power-intensive, often compromising battery life.

Solid state batteries could be a solution to this. These offer higher energy density, potentially extending the device's battery life beyond the current Samsung Galaxy Ring's seven-day capacity.

And it's not just about extending battery life (although, admittedly, that's a massive benefit of the technology). As well as prolonged device use, solid-state batteries are considered safer due to their reduced risk of leaks or fires.

Samsung has reportedly developed ultra-compact solid-state batteries with an energy density of 200Wh/L and aims to increase this to 360Wh/L for the Galaxy Ring 2.

This could mean more power without an increase in weight or size, admittedly a huge benefit when it comes to smart rings.

The company plans to introduce this battery technology to other wearables, such as earbuds in 2026 and Galaxy Watches in 2027.

Some might find it surprising that the South Korean brand rolls out such a groundbreaking feature in a comparatively niche product category, but it makes a lot of sense.

The company might not have the infrastructure to produce enough solid-state batteries for its more popular devices, and it might also want to check how the batteries perform under real-life conditions on a smaller sample size before committing to mass production.

One potential downside of the new tech is cost. Integrating solid-state batteries may likely increase production costs, potentially leading to a higher retail price for the Galaxy Ring 2.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Ring 2 later this year, maybe during its annual Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event in July 2025.

However, current rumours place the launch in the fourth quarter of 2025 (potentially because of the integration of new battery technology).

Either way, Samsung beating Oura, Apple and everyone else in adding the new battery technology puts the company is a very competitive position and might entice more people to opt for its products.

[Please note: some of the above details are based on rumors and have not been officially confirmed by Samsung.]