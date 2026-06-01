“Welcome to the family” – Qualcomm’s response to Nvidia entering the PC market is bullish for now

While it might well be ruffling feathers at the more long-established likes of Intel and AMD, Nvidia’s announcement that it’s bringing its first SoC, the RTX Spark, to the market in the coming weeks and months seems not to have caused too much stress at Qualcomm.

The San Diego giant has been making strides of its own in the PC world for the last couple of years, building up its Snapdragon X line to become a player in the high-end laptop market. Now, it’s launching the Snapdragon C to also take a tilt at the low-end segment, and that means that it’s basically further along than Nvidia, but still very much a direct competitor.

When asked about Nvidia at a media Q&A in Taipei, where it announced Snapdragon C at Computex, Qualcomm’s Kedar Kondap, SVP and general manager of compute and gaming, had a concise and bullish response to Nvidia’s arrival in the market: “Welcome to the family”.

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Expanding on that a little, he said that Qualcomm is “excited” about the new competition and sees Nvidia’s arrival as a useful bellwether for the industry more widely. There’s clearly some institutional ego, though – as evidenced by vocal reminders that Qualcomm was in the sector first.

Kondap underlined that Qualcomm “invested early on” in breaking into the PC market as Nvidia now hopes to, and claimed that this added experience has seen it “driving the entire ecosystem” of its chips into relevance. That perhaps tilts a little bit more of his company’s hand – competition is generally good for the consumer, but it’s surely not the best news for a giant player in the sector like this.

Kondap went on to say that the RTX Spark represents evidence of “positive tailwinds for the entire ecosystem” of the PC market, though, and that’s probably a little easier to accept at face value. When the most valuable company in the world thinks there’s more money to be made in the laptop market, that suggests it’s in a solid place.

Of course, given price spikes, memory shortages and stock issues, that might not feel all that accurate from a customer’s point of view, but we’re getting used to shareholders and regular folks having slightly different reads on the tech industry, at this point.