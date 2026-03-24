Amazon's raunchy new show looks perfectly timed for Heated Rivalry fans

The tide of steamy romance dramas shows no signs of letting up – and if Amazon Prime Video has anything to do with it, there might be a massive new one on the way. In the last few months people have been going crazy for Heated Rivalry, which is a product of Canada and can be watched on Sky TV or Now here in the UK, and seems to have ignited a passion for sports romances.

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Obviously, every big streamer and TV network will have had its eye on Heated Rivalry's numbers, but Prime Video seems to have done the best job of filling the void it's left behind, since it has Off Campus ready to go. Like Heated Rivalry, it's set around the game of ice hockey, although it's much less gay and also not out until 13 May.

Off Campus - Official Teaser Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Still, that's soon enough that it'll be available to watch before the second season of Heated Rivalry comes out to steal the oxygen from the room once more (it was teased at Sky's big Up Next event last week). The show will revolve around a surprising college romance between Hannah Wells, a hardgoing music student, and Garrett Graham, their college's star hockey player and a known womaniser.

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She's theoretically repulsed by everything he stands for, but unsurprisingly attracted by his bad-boy attitude and approximately 24 abs – it's a classic quandary for a young woman who's the main character of a romance novel. Or novels, in this case, since the show is based on a best-selling series by author Elle Kennedy.

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video) (Image credit: Amazon Prime Video)

Now the show has a first teaser trailer, as you'll have seen above, and in truth it's one of the more restrained we've seen in recent months for shows of this type. Obviously it's not a major challenge to figure out the rough plotline that the central thrust of the show will follow, but this still gives us little to go on in terms of tone or performances (since there are literally almost no lines).

Still, we see some abs, we see some lips bitten, and we see glimpses of passionate love scenes between main characters. What more could you want, at this stage? Time will tell whether Off Campus actually captures the Heated Rivalry zeitgeist, though.

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