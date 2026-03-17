Prime Video's biggest star might be back after surprise teaser
Jack Ryan isn't done with spycraft
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Now here's a character I didn't think we'd see back particularly soon. Amid major excitement for new tentpole characters like Jack Reacher, Amazon's nonetheless returning to one of its biggest early franchises on Prime Video, bringing back another Jack – Jack Ryan.
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Josh Krasinski is returning as the fictional spy for another big outing, and this time he's helming a full-on movie rather than a series – one that seems to promise another escalation in budget and scale for the franchise. Jack Ryan: Ghost War will hit Prime Video on 20 May, and Amazon's calling it a "major movie event", which is ambitious.
In fact, when you see the MGM logo pop up at the start of the teaser, you might start to assume, like I did, that this film was destined for cinemas – not so, according to the blurb. Rather, Amazon's clearly just hoping to drum up a good amount of interest in it by treating it as a big deal.Article continues below
The film will see Krasinski return to his role as Jack Ryan alongside the also-returning Wendell Pierce, and it looks like Ryan will be once again contending with an international-scale conspiracy. This will take him to multiple locations, it looks like, with London visibly a setting for at least one major sequence that we see in the teaser.
Beyond that, there's actually not all that much to glean from the teaser about what the film will bring to the table. It does reveal that Sienna Miller has a part to play, and we get a tiny look at her in gun-toting form, but we don't know if she'll be an ally or an enemy for Ryan. He's clearly reluctant to get involved with any of it, to be fair.
It'll be interesting to see how much this moves the needle when it arrives in May – Prime Video clearly hoped Ryan would become a huge character when it first hired Krasinski, but long breaks between projects have seen that go a little too slow to really be realised. This could be a watershed moment for the franchise if the stars align, though.
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Max is T3's Staff Writer for the Tech section – with years of experience reporting on tech and entertainment. He's also a gaming expert, both with the games themselves and in testing accessories and consoles, having previously flexed that expertise at Pocket-lint as a features editor.
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