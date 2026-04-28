The Super Mario Galaxy Movie just days away from streaming services

Quick Summary Reports claim that The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will be available to stream on digital platforms from next Tuesday, 5 May. It will initially be available to purchase from the major digital providers, it's said.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie might have only hit theatres earlier this month, but reports suggest it will arrive on streaming services as early as next week.

Like its predecessor, the latest Mario film has been a massive box office hit, earning an estimated $830 million (£614.50 million) worldwide in just three weeks (on a $110 million budget), but it seems Universal and Nintendo would like to capitalise on the hype quickly.

Forbes claims that it will hit digital streaming on Tuesday 5 May 2026 (via When to Stream), with the first release being for purchase. It's said that it will be priced around $24.99 (likely £19.99) on the likes of Apple TV, Prime Video, Rakuten and Sky Store.

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A rental phase will follow soon after, which Forbes says could cost $19.99 for a 48-hour rental, and it could then arrive on other platforms in a few months time. In the UK, that will more than likely include Sky Cinema as Sky is owned by Comcast, which also owns the studio, Universal Pictures.

A release on Netflix or Prime Video as part of a subscription is possible before the end of 2026 or early next year.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – Final Trailer - YouTube Watch On

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie introduces a whole bunch of new characters to the film franchise, including fan-favourite Yoshi (played by Donald Glover).

It is loosely based on the Mario Galaxy games, but also takes inspiration from other Mario titles to have released in the last couple of decades.

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There are plenty of Easter Eggs for Nintendo fans too, not least the now not-very-secret cameo of Fox McCloud from the Star Fox series.

Mario creator Shigeru Miyamoto has described criticism of the sequel as "odd" and "truly baffling". However, it doesn't seem the reception by the film industry has affected cinema-goers. Soon you'll be able to make a judgement yourself, in the comfort of your own home.