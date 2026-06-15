3 top new Netflix and Prime Video arrivals for a mid-week binge (June 15-19)

We're finally getting into the proper summer weeks now, and that means that plenty of countries around the world are getting hot enough to make you want to cower inside with the lights turned down once the evening finally cools down – which means streaming is on the menu. The rest of June gives the likes of Netflix and Prime Video some major new competition – the World Cup.

If you're not a big football fan, though, the best streaming services on the market still have some excellent new additions to offer up. You might find it a little harder than usual to find people to talk about them with, but that might feel refreshing, if anything. I've picked out the three big arrivals you need to know about, so check them out below.

I Will Find You

I Will Find You | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Netflix from 18 June

This thriller looks like it's almost guaranteed to be a hit on Netflix when it comes out later in the week, with a really top-level cast but also a plot that seems laser-targeted to hook people in. It stars Sam Worthington as a father wrongly convicted of killing his son, serving out his jail time knowing he's innocent.

Latest Videos From Watch full video here:

When he's visited by a mysterious character (Britt Lower of Severance fame) with evidence that his son isn't even dead, let alone that he did the crime, he's faced with a burning need to get out of prison and set things right. It looks like we'll get a blend of prison breakout action, but also some good old-fashioned whodunnit investigating, which could make this a really strong debut in the Netflix charts.

Your Fault: London

Your Fault: London - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Streaming on: Prime Video from 17 June

Prime Video has made a total mega-franchise out of the Our Fault movies, having already concluded a Spanish-language trilogy. It's now releasing the second part of its English-language reimagining, which relocates the action to London but still stars step-siblings Noah and Nick, with their forbidden romance now starting to get incredibly heated.