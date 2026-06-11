Netflix's huge new thriller sequel suggests a series that might run and run forever

When you tot up a list of Netflix's biggest series in your head, you'll probably default to some expected answers like Squid Game and Stranger Things, but it can be easy to forget that it's also spawned some impressive movie franchises of its own. True, the majority of Netflix's original movies don't get sequels, but at least one of its series is still going strong.

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Enola Holmes debuted back in 2020 and looked at the time like a fairly transparent attempt to capitalise on some of Netflix's biggest acting contracts. It took Millie Bobby Brown from Stranger Things and Henry Cavill from The Witcher and stuck them in a film together, and the result was a hit with audiences. Now, six years later, we're getting a threequel.

The film picks up some time after the events of the second movie, with Enola (Sherlock Holmes' spirited younger sister) living in bliss with her love Tewkesbury. When he proposes that they actually marry, though, it kicks off a chain of events that she has little control over. Firstly, it looks like the ceremony will have to happen in Malta for some reason (not just because of tax breaks for movie projects, either).

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Once they're actually on the Mediterranean island, though, it would seem that Sherlock's going to go and get himself kidnapped, leaving Enola in the lurch with another major mystery to solve. Frankly, from a viewer's point of view, one can only hope that the film actually gets to that moment really quickly, since the more time spent sleuthing, the better.

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The fact of the matter is that this series could run and run from here – after the first movie I wouldn't have said they had loads more material to uncover, but now that Enola's character is pretty established, it's just a matter of writing more mysteries. With Henry Cavill clearly game to pop in for a few days' filming each time, and Mille Bobby Brown basically a co-founder of Netflix at this point, what's stopping them?

Well, probably the big executive viewership counter in the sky, for one. It's clear that Netflix is brutal with whether shows and movies deserve sequels, based entirely on engagement when they release – so it'll be pivotal to observe how Enola Holmes 3 performs when it comes out on 1 July.

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