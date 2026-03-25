Ring debuts its sharpest battery-powered video doorbells yet – but it’s the price you’ll love

QUICK SUMMARY Ring has announced a new line-up of battery-powered 2K and 4K video doorbells. With five models to choose from, the new Ring doorbells have the brand’s sharpest video quality yet, and flexible installation.

I didn’t think Ring could get any better, but clearly, I was wrong. Ring has just announced a new line-up of video doorbells , featuring its first-ever battery-powered 2K and 4K models. The new doorbells – of which there are five – come with Ring’s sharpest video resolution to date, and even more flexible installation.

Until now, Ring’s selection of battery doorbells have ranged from 1080p - 1536p HD resolution, so this upgrade to 2K and even 4K is huge. The clearer resolution means you can capture sharper footage and details, even in darker conditions.

Starting with the 4K line-up, Ring has introduced the Battery Video Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen) which it states is its most advanced battery-powered doorbell to date. The second generation model is based on the original Video Doorbell Pro which we gave five stars in our review , but it has been upgraded from 1536p to Retinal 4K video.

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Aside from its sharpest video yet, the Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen) has up to 10x Enhanced Zoom so you can capture even the most microscopic of details. It has a wide field of view so you can see who’s approaching your door as clearly as if they were standing in front of it.

The Ring Battery Video Doorbell Pro (2nd Gen) also offers great clarity throughout the day and night. Another new feature of the doorbell is it has Ring’s fastest charging battery to date so it can stay up and running for longer.

(Image credit: Ring)

The other 4K video doorbell that Ring has introduced is its Wired Video Doorbell Elite which also comes with Retinal 4K and 10x Enhanced Zoom. This wired model comes with true colour video so you can still see details in colour in low light. It also has Power over Ethernet connectivity.

The new 2K video doorbell line-up from Ring is more extensive, featuring three new models with Retinal 2K. Differing in price and design, the new models include the Battery Video Doorbell Plus (2nd Gen), the Battery Video Doorbell (2nd Gen) and the Wired Video Doorbell (2nd Gen).

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Aside from 2K video, the doorbells feature 6x Enhanced Zoom and the battery models have Quick Release Battery Packs that are easier and faster to charge. The wired model might sound complicated to install, but it’s actually designed to connect to your home’s existing doorbell wiring.

If that wasn’t enough, Ring has launched a new Solar Charger accessory for its battery-powered doorbells. It’s designed to integrate directly into the mount so it sits underneath your video doorbell and gives it a consistent charge.

As always with Ring, the brand has focused on making its doorbells as affordable as possible, even with these new upgraded features. The 2K and 4K Ring video doorbells are available to pre-order today with prices starting at £59.99. All models come with a free trial of Ring AI Pro.