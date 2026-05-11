EZVIZ upgrades its peephole security camera to recognise visitor’s faces

QUICK SUMMARY EZVIZ has launched the EP4 Wire-Free Peephole Camera Door Viewer. An upgrade of its HP2 design, the EZVIZ EP4 has 4K video, an accompanying indoor display and AI technology that recognises your visitor’s faces.

EZVIZ has just upgraded its peephole security camera , and it’s now even smarter than before. The new EZVIZ EP4 Wire-Free Peephole Camera Door Viewer now comes with AI technology that allows the camera to recognise visitor’s faces – and it’s already been discounted at Amazon.

EZVIZ launched the HP2 peephole camera last year , a peephole camera that replaces your door’s existing spyhole glass. It offers remote viewing via your smartphone or its accompanying 4.3-inch indoor display so you can smartly see who’s at your door while you’re home or away.

Now, EZVIZ has upgraded this technology with the new EZVIZ EP4 Wire-Free Peephole Camera Door Viewer . It keeps some of the same features as the HP2 but the EZVIZ EP4 has enhanced video resolution and AI-powered recognition technology, so it can act more like a video doorbell than the original.

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The first major change is the EZVIZ EP4 has 4K video resolution and an ultra-wide field of view of up to 160°. It also comes with WDR and distortion correction so you can clearly see who’s outside your front door throughout the day and night.

Available in silver or gold, the EZVIZ EP4 is still discreet and easy to install as a hidden security camera . It can be used by home owners and renters as it can be set up directly into your peephole and supports measurements from 14mm to 50mm so it can fit more doors than before.

(Image credit: EZVIZ)

Another upgrade is the EZVIZ EP4 uses an AI recognition system with human-shape detection and PIR motion sensing that identifies and recognises familiar faces who visit your home. When it detects people, the EZVIZ EP4 sends you personalised notifications that are accurate and cut down unnecessary alerts.

Similar to an intercom, the EZVIZ EP4 still comes with a touch screen display, except now it’s 5.5 inches and has colour. The display and smartphone app allows for two-way talk, too, and the camera itself has a 7,100mAh rechargeable battery to keep fully charged without wires. It comes with local storage up to 512GB via a microSD card so there’s no subscription required .

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The EZVIZ EP4 Peephole Camera is available to buy for £229.99 at Amazon . As of writing, it’s been discounted to just £159.99.