Forget Ring – EZVIZ adds smart technology to your door’s peephole
EZVIZ’s Smart Entry video doorbells are quality security solutions on a budget
QUICK SUMMARY
EZVIZ has launched its Smart Entry line-up, a four-product video doorbell collection that upgrades your security at an affordable price.
The EZVIZ Smart Entry line-up offers quality security solutions, and doesn’t come with any subscription fees.
Smart security brand, EZVIZ has just announced its new Smart Entry line-up, a collection of video doorbells that upgrade your security and cater to smaller budgets. The star of the collection is the EZVIZ CP2 which adds smart security and technology to your door’s peephole – and it’s surprisingly affordable.
Video doorbells are typically where people start first when it comes to investing in smart home technology. But while the likes of Ring, Blink and eufy have reasonable prices, one thing that does hike up the cost is subscription fees.
If you’re on a tight budget or you’re just starting out with smart security, then you might want to look at a video doorbell that’s high quality, has a good range of features and doesn’t have a monthly subscription fee. That’s where EZVIZ comes in as it’s one of the few video doorbell brands that don’t require a subscription fee.
Now to make its products even more affordable, EZVIZ has introduced its Smart Entry line-up, featuring budget-friendly video doorbells that act as a starting point for upgrading your home with advanced security. Products included in the range are the EP3x Pro, CP3 Pro, HP3 Pro and CP2, all of which can fit any door and house type.
My personal favourite from the new EZVIZ Smart Entry line-up is the CP2 Peephole Door Viewer. Ideal for people who live in rented accommodation or flats, the CP2 is a wire-free peephole door viewer that comes with a 4-3-inch indoor colour screen.
Instead of peering through the peephole, you can use the screen or the EZVIZ app to see visitors. The camera which sits in your door has 1080p video resolution and a wide 146° viewing angle. The CP2 is available in gold or silver colours so it blends into your door, and is completely unobtrusive.
The other products in the range are the EP3x Pro, CP3 Pro and HP3 Pro video doorbells. The EP3X Pro uses two lenses in one device, including a 2K main camera and 1080p down-facing camera to eliminate blind spots. It has top-to-bottom views and high resolution quality, even at night.
The CP3 Pro and HP3 Pro are battery-powered video doorbells that have clear 2K resolution, colour night vision and AI-powered human detection. They also come with a solar panel for eco-friendly charging.
The EZVIZ Smart Entry line-up starts at £69.99 for the CP2 and goes up to £109.99.
Beth is Home Editor for T3, looking after style, living and wellness. From the comfiest mattresses to strange things you can cook in an air fryer, Beth covers sleep, yoga, smart home, coffee machines, watches, grooming tools, fragrances, gardening and much more. If it's something that goes in your house, chances are Beth knows about it and has the latest reviews and recommendations! She's also in the know about the latest deals and discount codes from top brands and retailers.
Having always been passionate about writing, she’s written for websites, newspapers and magazines on a variety of topics, from jewellery and culture, to food and telecoms. You can find her work across numerous sites, including Wedding Ideas Magazine, Health & Wellbeing, The Bristol Post, Fashion & Style Directory, TechRadar, CreativeBloq and more. In her spare time, Beth enjoys running, reading, baking and attempting craft projects that will probably end in disaster!
